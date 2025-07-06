2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round four of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Knockhill, where Bradley Ray gave a peerless performance for a record equalling eighth straight win.

Bradley Ray, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
Bradley Ray, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes kicked day two at Knockhill with the sprint race, where his rivals hopes of wet gains soon evaporated as Bradley Ray vanished for his ninth win of the season.

The Raceways Yamaha rider was back on pole for the sprint after his race one win and was immediately quick, looking to get heat into his tyres.

That confidence saw him rapidly gap the rest, followed by a string of fastest laps, taking the #28b further from the pack.

Ray needed to reply to a mid-race push from Rory Skinner, but soon had the gap managed again, leading over the line by a sizeable 4.135s gap.

A Knockhill double takes Ray to his ninth win of the season and eighth in a row - equalling the record set by Shane Byrne back in 2003.

Behind Storm Stacey was initially the man to give chase after a early pass on Kyle Ryde, Rory Sinner took over at the end of lap eight, passing at the final hairpin.

From there, the Cheshire Mouldings rider, in his first wet race on the Ducati, made dent into the lead only to see Ray respond and widen the gap once again, for a strong second in front of his home crowd.

There was a full mix of manufacturers on the podium as third went to a determined performance form Tommy Bridewell. The Honda Racing UK rider lined up fourth, but was down in fifth after a couple of laps. Fighting back, the former champion reeled in Stacey, passing in the last corner, the hairpin, at the end of lap 16 for a rostrum finish.

Bridewell came under late pressure from Danny Kent, who was back to his best in the great leveller of the rain. With the wet conditions masking the issues the #52 has been experiencing in the dry aboard his McAMS Yamaha, Kent was able to mount a charge from eleventh on the grid, coming close to a podium finish. Fourth is the former Moto3 champions best finish of the season so far.

Stacey had shown promise in the wet after finishing top on Friday. After riding as high as second the #79 was fifth for the second race in a row as he struggled for late grip on his Bathams BMW.

Fraser Rogers gave a standout performance from twelfth on the grid, battling his way forward in tricky conditions for an impressive sixth for TAG Honda, his best result of the season following a late pass on title hopeful and reigning champion Ryde oh his OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Leon Haslam was also heading in the right direction after a tough first two days at Knockhill. Qualifying 13th the Moto Rapido Ducati rider finished a much improved eighth.

Christian Iddon was disappointed to see his race one finish early after contact with Andrew Irwin as he tried to make early moves. This time the AJN Steelstock rider was able to make gains, going from 18th on the grid, calving his way up to ninth by the chequered flag, again the top Kawasaki finisher.

Josh Brookes topped warm-up as the rain returned to Knockhill, but couldn’t repeat that from in the sprint, battling Iddon and Haslam in the final stages saw the DAO Racing rider finish last of the group on track in tenth.
 

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Knockhill - Race Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)17m 30.255s
2Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+4.135s
3Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+8.528s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+8.702s
5Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+10.819s
6Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+13.058s
7Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+13.658s
8Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+18.628s
9Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+18.820s
10Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+18.947s
11Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+19.997s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+19.511s
13Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+19.805s
14Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+21.912s
15Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+22.976s
16John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+23.060s
17Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+23.906s
18Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+26.013s
19Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+26.741s
20Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)+39.613s
21Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+43.895s
22Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+1 lap
23Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+1 lap
24Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1 lap
25Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1 lap

Andrew Irwin was close behind in eleventh or Honda Racing UK, having to keep an eye on Lee Jackson, who was giving chase in twelfth for DAO Racing.


The remaining points went to Charlie Nesbitt in 13th for MasterMac Honda, Luke Hedger in 14th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda ad Max Cook in 15th on the second Kawasaki.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s

Knockhill in 2024:

Round 4:

Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)

Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skninner, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)


There were two further home riders in the race, John McPhee was top rookie, on place ahead of rival Scott Swann, but both out of the points in 16th and 17th respectively.

Lewis Rollo finished the sprint 20th for Aprilia.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were no fallers in the race, but the short nature of the track saw four riders finish lapped - Jaimie van Sikkelerus, Blaze Baker, Davey Todd and Jamie Davis.

There is one replacement with Scott Redding at Knockhill with Hager PBM Ducati, in for the recovering Glenn Irwin. Doing a strong job in the dry and already struggling after being used to a bike with traction control in WSBK, the addition of rain proved an obstacle too far and after a good start the former BSB champion dropped to 19th.

Championship Standings

A record equalling performance took Ray to 176 points, now 41 points ahead of Tyde, who did not feature on the podium.

Haslam remains third overall on 113, with Skinner closing in - now joining the title leaders in moving past 100 points, on 104 after consecutive podiums.

There is no change to the rookie standings after both finished out of the points, so McPhee remains on 29 and Swann on 17 points.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Candid F1 cooldown room chat explains why Oscar Piastri’s penalty is justifiable
Safety car leads the field
F1 News
6m ago
Nico Hulkenberg “in denial” as Lewis Hamilton threatened to spoil record-ending race
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 News
8m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
20m ago
Marc Marquez praises Ducati for ‘controlling my instincts’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
33m ago
Nico Hulkenberg ends unwanted F1 record with stunning British GP podium
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

More News

F1 Results
35m ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris
IndyCar News
44m ago
WATCH: Giant airborne crash in Indy NXT at Mid-Ohio
Sebastian Murray went airborne in a giant crash in the Indy NXT race at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri hit with 10-second penalty for Safety Car breach
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar News
1h ago
Palou praises Kyffin Simpson's Mid-Ohio qualifying result
Palou praised Kyffin Simpson after the 20-year-old achieved his best ever start position.
IndyCar News
1h ago
Rosenqvist tops Mid-Ohio Warm Up in Black Sabbath livery
Felix Rosenqvist topped the Warm Up session at Mid-Ohio