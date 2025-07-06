2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (2)

British Superbikes kicked day two at Knockhill with the sprint race, where his rivals hopes of wet gains soon evaporated as Bradley Ray vanished for his ninth win of the season.

The Raceways Yamaha rider was back on pole for the sprint after his race one win and was immediately quick, looking to get heat into his tyres.

That confidence saw him rapidly gap the rest, followed by a string of fastest laps, taking the #28b further from the pack.

Ray needed to reply to a mid-race push from Rory Skinner, but soon had the gap managed again, leading over the line by a sizeable 4.135s gap.

A Knockhill double takes Ray to his ninth win of the season and eighth in a row - equalling the record set by Shane Byrne back in 2003.

Behind Storm Stacey was initially the man to give chase after a early pass on Kyle Ryde, Rory Sinner took over at the end of lap eight, passing at the final hairpin.

From there, the Cheshire Mouldings rider, in his first wet race on the Ducati, made dent into the lead only to see Ray respond and widen the gap once again, for a strong second in front of his home crowd.

There was a full mix of manufacturers on the podium as third went to a determined performance form Tommy Bridewell. The Honda Racing UK rider lined up fourth, but was down in fifth after a couple of laps. Fighting back, the former champion reeled in Stacey, passing in the last corner, the hairpin, at the end of lap 16 for a rostrum finish.

Bridewell came under late pressure from Danny Kent, who was back to his best in the great leveller of the rain. With the wet conditions masking the issues the #52 has been experiencing in the dry aboard his McAMS Yamaha, Kent was able to mount a charge from eleventh on the grid, coming close to a podium finish. Fourth is the former Moto3 champions best finish of the season so far.

Stacey had shown promise in the wet after finishing top on Friday. After riding as high as second the #79 was fifth for the second race in a row as he struggled for late grip on his Bathams BMW.

Fraser Rogers gave a standout performance from twelfth on the grid, battling his way forward in tricky conditions for an impressive sixth for TAG Honda, his best result of the season following a late pass on title hopeful and reigning champion Ryde oh his OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Leon Haslam was also heading in the right direction after a tough first two days at Knockhill. Qualifying 13th the Moto Rapido Ducati rider finished a much improved eighth.

Christian Iddon was disappointed to see his race one finish early after contact with Andrew Irwin as he tried to make early moves. This time the AJN Steelstock rider was able to make gains, going from 18th on the grid, calving his way up to ninth by the chequered flag, again the top Kawasaki finisher.

Josh Brookes topped warm-up as the rain returned to Knockhill, but couldn’t repeat that from in the sprint, battling Iddon and Haslam in the final stages saw the DAO Racing rider finish last of the group on track in tenth.



2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Knockhill - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 17m 30.255s 2 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +4.135s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +8.528s 4 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +8.702s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +10.819s 6 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +13.058s 7 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +13.658s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +18.628s 9 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +18.820s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +18.947s 11 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +19.997s 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +19.511s 13 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +19.805s 14 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +21.912s 15 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +22.976s 16 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +23.060s 17 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +23.906s 18 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +26.013s 19 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +26.741s 20 Lewis Rollo GBR Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia) +39.613s 21 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +43.895s 22 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +1 lap 23 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +1 lap 24 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1 lap 25 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1 lap

Andrew Irwin was close behind in eleventh or Honda Racing UK, having to keep an eye on Lee Jackson, who was giving chase in twelfth for DAO Racing.



The remaining points went to Charlie Nesbitt in 13th for MasterMac Honda, Luke Hedger in 14th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda ad Max Cook in 15th on the second Kawasaki.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s

Knockhill in 2024:

Round 4:

Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)

Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skninner, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)



There were two further home riders in the race, John McPhee was top rookie, on place ahead of rival Scott Swann, but both out of the points in 16th and 17th respectively.

Lewis Rollo finished the sprint 20th for Aprilia.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were no fallers in the race, but the short nature of the track saw four riders finish lapped - Jaimie van Sikkelerus, Blaze Baker, Davey Todd and Jamie Davis.

There is one replacement with Scott Redding at Knockhill with Hager PBM Ducati, in for the recovering Glenn Irwin. Doing a strong job in the dry and already struggling after being used to a bike with traction control in WSBK, the addition of rain proved an obstacle too far and after a good start the former BSB champion dropped to 19th.

Championship Standings

A record equalling performance took Ray to 176 points, now 41 points ahead of Tyde, who did not feature on the podium.

Haslam remains third overall on 113, with Skinner closing in - now joining the title leaders in moving past 100 points, on 104 after consecutive podiums.

There is no change to the rookie standings after both finished out of the points, so McPhee remains on 29 and Swann on 17 points.

