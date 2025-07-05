Rory Skinner discusses Ray’s race one Knockhill move: “Rubbing is racing!”

Rory Skinner saw his front row start become a well earned home podium in race one of the British Superbikes visit to Knockhill for round four of the championship.

The Scottish rider took his Cheshire Mouldings Ducati to the front of the race, where he looked comfortable until passed by Bradley Ray with a tough, but fair, move which also allowed race rival Kyle Ryde through at the same time. Skinner gave his verdict on the move after the race:

“Quite happy to start race one off at home with a podium. It’s nice, you know, front row this morning and a podium this afternoon is pretty good, so happy enough with that.

You know, it’s nice to lead a race as well. It’s been a while and Brad put in a fair move on me - it was just ‘rubbing is racing’ and I’m not going to be one to complain about it.”

The #11 is no slouch around his home circuit - the lap record holder from 2022, when he was still a Kawasaki rider, Skinner also took a win at Knockhill last season, in the race two sprint. This time, while still adapting to being a Ducati rider an early podium was a big positive:

“Just kind of lost a little bit of my rhythm at that point. Just kind of struggled a little bit with grip, just tried to hang on to both Kyle and Brad at that point and managed to get behind.

First 30 lap race for us here on the Ducati, so a lot to learn from that and a few things to change on the bike for tomorrow, I think”.

Rory Skinner, BSB, 2025, Knockhill © Ian Hopgood Photography

Expanding on the change to Ducati, Skinner spoke on how happy he was with his progress, having already taken podium finishes at both Donington Park, and last time out at Snetterton:

It’s nice to be just consistently up in the mix again - I feel comfortable when I’m riding, I don’t feel like I have to over-exert myself, to be on the edge constantly. Don’t get me wrong - we’re pushing - there’s no doubt about that. But it’s just nice constantly be at the front, week in, week out now.”

Skinner finished by adding that would love to be able to match his form form last season and take a win again Knockhill:

“I know what I want to do, I’m not going to say it. A repeat of last year would be nice, but, yeah - we’ll see. It’s nice to see so many fans out here on a Saturday, keen to see some more family and friends tomorrow.”