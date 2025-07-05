2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Qualifying Results

British Superbikes qualifying for the fourth round at Knockhill saw Bradley Ray arrive on pole despite a small spill from his Yamaha.

The conditions in the ten minute FP3 session in the morning matched qualifying conditions, that saw Ray lead the way after a battle for the top spot with Kyle Ryde, with wind remaining a factor.

That was a strong indicator of what was to come, with the Raceways rider again claiming pole with a 47.393s lap, with a clean slide off at the hairpin quickly recovered, his first crash of the season.

Kyle Ryde only got one attack in, which took him to within 0.165s off the pole time, then riding around with his hand up as he suffered a technical issue which saw the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing rider off his Yamaha and sat in the pits for entirely different circumstances, after confidently powering through Q1.

Knockhill will see the same riders on the front row as the last round at Snetterton, as Rory Skinner, the lap record holder and a race winner at the track last season, powered up to third ahead of the home fans in Scotland for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Josh Brookes will be the top Honda on the grid for DAO Racing, continuing his strong weekend, holding fourth in Q2 after late rain spots arrived.

Friday had been a wet day at the Fife track, with Storm Stacey leading the way into Q2 directly, as one of several riders to find there best early in FP1.

Proving to be fast in all weathers, Stacy was fifth for Banthams on the BMW.

The change in the weather did nothing to deter replacement rider Scott Redding.

WSBK rider Redding makes a BSB return for the Knockhill weekend, filling in for the injured Glenn Irwin at PBM Ducati, the team with whom he won the British Superbike title in 2019.

After a run through the pits to shadow Ray didn’t work out - Ray went into the final chicane slower, causing the three riders behind to need to do the same - the former champion, running the number four for the weekend, went back to the heavy lapping which had allowed him to get back to grips with the short, twisty track, improving to sixth after coming though Q1.

That sent early session leader, Charlie Nesbitt, who also came throught Q1, back to seventh for MasterMac Honda.

Tommy Bridewell took to running solo in the hunt for improvements, moving up from twelfth ot at one point be as high as sixth the Honda Racing rider was also shuffled back, so will fill eighth on the grid.

Lee Jackson was ninth quickest on the second DAO Racing bike, completing another strong session for the team.

Danny Kent completed the top ten for McAMS Yamaha.

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Knockhill - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 47.393s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.165s 3 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.189s 4 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.202s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +0.225s 6 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.234s 7 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.288s 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.314s 9 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.342s 10 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.414s 11 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.477s 12 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.529s 13 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.594s 14 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +0.799s 15 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +1.029s Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 16 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) 48.055s 17 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 48.312s 18 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) 48.404s 19 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) 48.413s 20 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 48.632s 21 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) 48.895s 22 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 49.242s 23 Lewis Rollo GBR Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia) 49.384s 24 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) 49.575s 25 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 50.088s

It was a tough session for 2024 race winner at Knockhill, Christian Iddon, who was twelfth - the best of the Kawasaki riders for AJN Steelstock.

Leon Haslam was further off the pace, being just over half a second off the pole time left him one place further back on the grid for Moto Rapido Ducati - Haslam is currently the only rider to take a race win other than Ray as the #28 continues to dominate in 2025.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s

Knockhill in 2024:

Round 4:

Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)

Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skinner, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Q1: Ryde eases through, Redding progresses

Ryde left Q1 with the top time, after just 4 laps the reigning champion was stood on the bit wall, watching the rest of the session with his father.

Nesbitt came closest, with the final progression slot going to Redding, putting in extra laps towards the end of the session to be careful not to drop out of the slot.

Rookie Scott Swann just missed out, fifth in the session sees the Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda rider line up 16th, just ahead of fellow newcomer, John McPhee who saw his hopes of progressing fade away after a fall at his home track.

Q1 featured the third Scottish BSB rider, with Lewis Rollo returning from injury for 11th (23rd) on the Aprilia.

Max Cook was shown riding slowly and unusually off the pace, finishing the session sixth 18th).