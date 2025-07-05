2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying at the fourth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Knockhill, with saw a fourth consecutive pole for Bradley Ray.
British Superbikes qualifying for the fourth round at Knockhill saw Bradley Ray arrive on pole despite a small spill from his Yamaha.
The conditions in the ten minute FP3 session in the morning matched qualifying conditions, that saw Ray lead the way after a battle for the top spot with Kyle Ryde, with wind remaining a factor.
That was a strong indicator of what was to come, with the Raceways rider again claiming pole with a 47.393s lap, with a clean slide off at the hairpin quickly recovered, his first crash of the season.
Kyle Ryde only got one attack in, which took him to within 0.165s off the pole time, then riding around with his hand up as he suffered a technical issue which saw the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing rider off his Yamaha and sat in the pits for entirely different circumstances, after confidently powering through Q1.
Knockhill will see the same riders on the front row as the last round at Snetterton, as Rory Skinner, the lap record holder and a race winner at the track last season, powered up to third ahead of the home fans in Scotland for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.
Josh Brookes will be the top Honda on the grid for DAO Racing, continuing his strong weekend, holding fourth in Q2 after late rain spots arrived.
Friday had been a wet day at the Fife track, with Storm Stacey leading the way into Q2 directly, as one of several riders to find there best early in FP1.
Proving to be fast in all weathers, Stacy was fifth for Banthams on the BMW.
The change in the weather did nothing to deter replacement rider Scott Redding.
WSBK rider Redding makes a BSB return for the Knockhill weekend, filling in for the injured Glenn Irwin at PBM Ducati, the team with whom he won the British Superbike title in 2019.
After a run through the pits to shadow Ray didn’t work out - Ray went into the final chicane slower, causing the three riders behind to need to do the same - the former champion, running the number four for the weekend, went back to the heavy lapping which had allowed him to get back to grips with the short, twisty track, improving to sixth after coming though Q1.
That sent early session leader, Charlie Nesbitt, who also came throught Q1, back to seventh for MasterMac Honda.
Tommy Bridewell took to running solo in the hunt for improvements, moving up from twelfth ot at one point be as high as sixth the Honda Racing rider was also shuffled back, so will fill eighth on the grid.
Lee Jackson was ninth quickest on the second DAO Racing bike, completing another strong session for the team.
Danny Kent completed the top ten for McAMS Yamaha.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Knockhill - Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|47.393s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.165s
|3
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.189s
|4
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.202s
|5
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+0.225s
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+0.234s
|7
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.288s
|8
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.314s
|9
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.342s
|10
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.414s
|11
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.477s
|12
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.529s
|13
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+0.594s
|14
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+0.799s
|15
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+1.029s
|Q1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|16
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|48.055s
|17
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|48.312s
|18
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|48.404s
|19
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|48.413s
|20
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|48.632s
|21
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|48.895s
|22
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|49.242s
|23
|Lewis Rollo
|GBR
|Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)
|49.384s
|24
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|49.575s
|25
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|50.088s
It was a tough session for 2024 race winner at Knockhill, Christian Iddon, who was twelfth - the best of the Kawasaki riders for AJN Steelstock.
Leon Haslam was further off the pace, being just over half a second off the pole time left him one place further back on the grid for Moto Rapido Ducati - Haslam is currently the only rider to take a race win other than Ray as the #28 continues to dominate in 2025.
Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:
Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s
Knockhill in 2024:
Round 4:
Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)
Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skinner, 3 A. Irwin)
Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)
Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)
Q1: Ryde eases through, Redding progresses
Ryde left Q1 with the top time, after just 4 laps the reigning champion was stood on the bit wall, watching the rest of the session with his father.
Nesbitt came closest, with the final progression slot going to Redding, putting in extra laps towards the end of the session to be careful not to drop out of the slot.
Rookie Scott Swann just missed out, fifth in the session sees the Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda rider line up 16th, just ahead of fellow newcomer, John McPhee who saw his hopes of progressing fade away after a fall at his home track.
Q1 featured the third Scottish BSB rider, with Lewis Rollo returning from injury for 11th (23rd) on the Aprilia.
Max Cook was shown riding slowly and unusually off the pace, finishing the session sixth 18th).