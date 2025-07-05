2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the fourth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Knockhill, with saw a fourth consecutive pole for Bradley Ray.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
British Superbikes qualifying for the fourth round at Knockhill saw Bradley Ray arrive on pole despite a small spill from his Yamaha.

The conditions in the ten minute FP3 session in the morning matched qualifying conditions, that saw Ray lead the way after a battle for the top spot with Kyle Ryde, with wind remaining a factor.

That was a strong indicator of what was to come, with the Raceways rider again claiming pole with a 47.393s lap, with a clean slide off at the hairpin quickly recovered, his first crash of the season.

Kyle Ryde only got one attack in, which took him to within 0.165s off the pole time, then riding around with his hand up as he suffered a technical issue which saw the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing rider off his Yamaha and sat in the pits for entirely different circumstances, after confidently powering through Q1.

Knockhill will see the same riders on the front row as the last round at Snetterton, as Rory Skinner, the lap record holder and a race winner at the track last season, powered up to third ahead of the home fans in Scotland for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Josh Brookes will be the top Honda on the grid for DAO Racing, continuing his strong weekend, holding fourth in Q2 after late rain spots arrived.

Friday had been a wet day at the Fife track, with Storm Stacey leading the way into Q2 directly, as one of several riders to find there best early in FP1.

Proving to be fast in all weathers, Stacy was fifth for Banthams on the BMW.

The change in the weather did nothing to deter replacement rider Scott Redding.

WSBK rider Redding makes a BSB return for the Knockhill weekend, filling in for the injured Glenn Irwin at PBM Ducati, the team with whom he won the British Superbike title in 2019.

After a run through the pits to shadow Ray didn’t work out - Ray went into the final chicane slower, causing the three riders behind to need to do the same - the former champion, running the number four for the weekend, went back to the heavy lapping which had allowed him to get back to grips with the short, twisty track, improving to sixth after coming though Q1.

That sent early session leader, Charlie Nesbitt, who also came throught Q1, back to seventh for MasterMac Honda.

Tommy Bridewell took to running solo in the hunt for improvements, moving up from twelfth ot at one point be as high as sixth the Honda Racing rider was also shuffled back, so will fill eighth on the grid.

Lee Jackson was ninth quickest on the second DAO Racing bike, completing another strong session for the team.

Danny Kent completed the top ten for McAMS Yamaha.

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Knockhill  -  Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)47.393s
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.165s
3Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.189s
4Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.202s
5Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+0.225s
6Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.234s
7Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.288s
8Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.314s
9Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.342s
10Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.414s
11Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.477s
12Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.529s
13Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.594s
14Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.799s
15Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.029s
  Q1  
PosRiderNatTeamTime
16Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)48.055s
17John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)48.312s
18Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)48.404s
19Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)48.413s
20Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)48.632s
21Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)48.895s
22Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)49.242s
23Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)49.384s
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)49.575s
25Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)50.088s

It was a tough session for 2024 race winner at Knockhill, Christian Iddon, who was twelfth - the best of the Kawasaki riders for AJN Steelstock.

Leon Haslam was further off the pace, being just over half a second off the pole time left him one place further back on the grid for Moto Rapido Ducati - Haslam is currently the only rider to take a race win other than Ray as the #28 continues to dominate in 2025.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s

Knockhill in 2024:

Round 4:

Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)

Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skinner, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Q1: Ryde eases through, Redding progresses

Ryde left Q1 with the top time, after just 4 laps the reigning champion was stood on the bit wall, watching the rest of the session with his father.

Nesbitt came closest, with the final progression slot going to Redding, putting in extra laps towards the end of the session to be careful not to drop out of the slot.

Rookie Scott Swann just missed out, fifth in the session sees the Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda rider line up 16th, just ahead of fellow newcomer, John McPhee who saw his hopes of progressing fade away after a fall at his home track.

Q1 featured the third Scottish BSB rider, with Lewis Rollo returning from injury for 11th (23rd) on the Aprilia.

Max Cook was shown riding slowly and unusually off the pace, finishing the session sixth 18th).

