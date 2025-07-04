2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Practice Results

Results from the two practice sessions on day one of round four of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, which saw Storm Stacey fastest with his FP1 time at Knockhill.

Storm Stacey, BSB, 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The opening day of the British Superbikes round at Knockhill saw the weather not match most of the rest of the country as the riders contended with a windy and wet circuit, where Storm Stacey finished the day on top thanks to his FP1 effort at Knockhill.

The second session saw no progress for most of the duration before Andrew Irwin started making forward moves after losing much of the morning session to an oil leak. He was swiftly followed by an uptick by Scott Redding, who worked his way into the top ten.

At the chequered flag the time by Stacey from FP1 remained best - 51.799s, with a much improved Danny Kent still in second for McAMS Yamaha, 0.100s slower.

Josh Brookes showed there was time to be made up as he moved up seven places to third, the best in FP2, for DAO Racing Honda.

Championship leader after dominating at Snetterton, Bradley Ray left it late to make his play for the progression slots. Both he and Brookes posted sub-52 second times in the second session.

All of the top three in the title hunt had missed out on a top ten placing in FP1, with Leon Haslam eleventh, Ray twelfth and Kyle Ryde 13th.

With just two minutes left on the clock the Raceways Yamaha rider pulled out a purple first sector and kept his momentum over the line to improve to fourth.

That pushed Christian Iddon, who also had a better FP2, back to fifth for AJN Steelstock, the top Kawasaki.

Lee Jackson improved to sixth for DAO Racing, completing a strong opening day for the team.

Rory Skinner did not set a time in Q2, the home rider, having very much got off on the right foot at his local track, saw his FP1 time aboard the Cheshire Mouldings bike stay strong enough for seventh, the top Ducati on Friday at a track where he holds the lap record and was a race winner last season.

Tommy Bridewell was quicker in the first session, so fell back to eighth for Honda Racing UK, as was Fraser Rogers, who again moves directly to Q2 for TAG Honda.

Haslam pushed into the top ten late on for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Luke Hedger held a automatic progression slot with his FP1 effort for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda, with the final position going to twelfth placed Andrew Irwin, after recovering from his earlier issues with a determined performance on his Honda Racing UK bike.

That saw 2019 BSB Champion Redding just miss out, after putting in a huge 66 laps to re-acquaint himself with the Ducati at PBM after becoming a WSBK rider, returning to fill on for their regular rider at Knockhill, as Glenn Irwin recovers following his pelvis surgery.

Ryde also missed out  - a combined 15th was the best the title challenger and reigning champion could find, while only being half a second off the lead time.

John McPhee was top rookie on home soil, putting in a hefty 60 laps as he learned Knockhill to finish the day 18th for MasterMac Honda, behind teammate Charlie Nesbitt (14th) but ahead of fellow newcomer Scott Swann in 19th.


Max Cook was the only faller at turn five, at the start of the chicane, leaving his Kawasaki looking very second-hand and the #30 dropping to 16th at the chequered flag.

Jaimie van Sikkelerus, Davey Todd, Blaze Baker and Jamie Davis all remained outside the 105% qualifying lap time after two sessions.

Combined Direct Q2 Top Twelve

1: Storm Stacey(Bathams AJN Racing BMW 51.799s (FP1)
2: Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha) 51.899s (FP1)
3: Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) 51.961s (FP2)
4: Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 51.977s (FP2)
5: Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 52.048s (FP2)
6: Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) 52.058s (FP2)
7: Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) 52.178s (FP1)
8: Tommy Bridewell (Honda racing UK) 52.242s (FP1)
9: Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda) 52.330s (FP1)
10: Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati) 52.334s (FP2)
11: Luke Hedger (Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda) 52.358s (FP1)
12:  Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 52.362s (FP2)

 

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 -Snetterton  - FP2
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)51.961s
2Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.016s
3Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.087s
4Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.097s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.373s
6Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.401s
7Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.411s
8Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.436s
9Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.689s
10Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+0.864s
11Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.038s
12Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.056s
13Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.074s
14Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.088s
15John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.129s
16Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.251s
17Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.650s
18Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)+1.867s
19Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.873s
20Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.690s
21Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.946s
22Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+3.218s
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+5.088s
24Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+8.929s
25Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)No Time

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s

Knockhill in 2024:

Round 4:

Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)

Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skninner, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

FP1

Rain also fell during the first session which saw Stacey fastest, with a lap time of 51.799s - remaining the best lap of the day.

The Bathams BMW rider was on track circulating with Kent and Bridewell, who were second and fourth, The McAMS Yamaha was just 0.100s slower on a track the bike performed well at last season.

Skinner put in the most laps, with 37, and that took the Scottish rider to third in FP1.

Iddon completed the top five.

There was work to to for both championship leader Ray and rival Ryde, who were twelfth and thirteenth respectively, just within a second of the lead time.

Redding was back on a BSB Ducati for the first time since his 2019 title winning season and was only just slower than the duo, sitting 15th after the first session.

McPhee was the top rookie at home in FP1, sitting 16th after the first session, compared to Scott Swann’s 18th. Fellow Scot Lewis Rollo was 21st quickest, where he remained after FP2.

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Snetterton   - FP1
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)51.799s
2Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.100s
3Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.379s
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.443s
5Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.488s
6Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.531s
7Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+0.559s
8Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.586s
9Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.739s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.821s
11Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.861s
12Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.891s
13Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.960s
14Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.004s
15Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+1.104s
16John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.128s
17Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.470s
18Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.537s
19Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+1.979s
20Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.244s
21Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)+2.641s
22Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.675s
23Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+3.096s
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+4.472s
25Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+6.211s


 

