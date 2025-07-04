2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Practice Results

The opening day of the British Superbikes round at Knockhill saw the weather not match most of the rest of the country as the riders contended with a windy and wet circuit, where Storm Stacey finished the day on top thanks to his FP1 effort at Knockhill.

The second session saw no progress for most of the duration before Andrew Irwin started making forward moves after losing much of the morning session to an oil leak. He was swiftly followed by an uptick by Scott Redding, who worked his way into the top ten.

At the chequered flag the time by Stacey from FP1 remained best - 51.799s, with a much improved Danny Kent still in second for McAMS Yamaha, 0.100s slower.

Josh Brookes showed there was time to be made up as he moved up seven places to third, the best in FP2, for DAO Racing Honda.

Championship leader after dominating at Snetterton, Bradley Ray left it late to make his play for the progression slots. Both he and Brookes posted sub-52 second times in the second session.

All of the top three in the title hunt had missed out on a top ten placing in FP1, with Leon Haslam eleventh, Ray twelfth and Kyle Ryde 13th.

With just two minutes left on the clock the Raceways Yamaha rider pulled out a purple first sector and kept his momentum over the line to improve to fourth.

That pushed Christian Iddon, who also had a better FP2, back to fifth for AJN Steelstock, the top Kawasaki.

Lee Jackson improved to sixth for DAO Racing, completing a strong opening day for the team.

Rory Skinner did not set a time in Q2, the home rider, having very much got off on the right foot at his local track, saw his FP1 time aboard the Cheshire Mouldings bike stay strong enough for seventh, the top Ducati on Friday at a track where he holds the lap record and was a race winner last season.

Tommy Bridewell was quicker in the first session, so fell back to eighth for Honda Racing UK, as was Fraser Rogers, who again moves directly to Q2 for TAG Honda.

Haslam pushed into the top ten late on for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Luke Hedger held a automatic progression slot with his FP1 effort for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda, with the final position going to twelfth placed Andrew Irwin, after recovering from his earlier issues with a determined performance on his Honda Racing UK bike.

That saw 2019 BSB Champion Redding just miss out, after putting in a huge 66 laps to re-acquaint himself with the Ducati at PBM after becoming a WSBK rider, returning to fill on for their regular rider at Knockhill, as Glenn Irwin recovers following his pelvis surgery.

Ryde also missed out - a combined 15th was the best the title challenger and reigning champion could find, while only being half a second off the lead time.

John McPhee was top rookie on home soil, putting in a hefty 60 laps as he learned Knockhill to finish the day 18th for MasterMac Honda, behind teammate Charlie Nesbitt (14th) but ahead of fellow newcomer Scott Swann in 19th.



Max Cook was the only faller at turn five, at the start of the chicane, leaving his Kawasaki looking very second-hand and the #30 dropping to 16th at the chequered flag.

Jaimie van Sikkelerus, Davey Todd, Blaze Baker and Jamie Davis all remained outside the 105% qualifying lap time after two sessions.

Combined Direct Q2 Top Twelve

1: Storm Stacey(Bathams AJN Racing BMW 51.799s (FP1)

2: Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha) 51.899s (FP1)

3: Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) 51.961s (FP2)

4: Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 51.977s (FP2)

5: Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 52.048s (FP2)

6: Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) 52.058s (FP2)

7: Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) 52.178s (FP1)

8: Tommy Bridewell (Honda racing UK) 52.242s (FP1)

9: Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda) 52.330s (FP1)

10: Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati) 52.334s (FP2)

11: Luke Hedger (Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda) 52.358s (FP1)

12: Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 52.362s (FP2)

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 -Snetterton - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 51.961s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.016s 3 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.087s 4 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.097s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.373s 6 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.401s 7 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.411s 8 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.436s 9 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.689s 10 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +0.864s 11 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.038s 12 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +1.056s 13 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.074s 14 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.088s 15 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.129s 16 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.251s 17 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.650s 18 Lewis Rollo GBR Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia) +1.867s 19 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.873s 20 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +2.690s 21 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +2.946s 22 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +3.218s 23 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +5.088s 24 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +8.929s 25 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) No Time

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s

Knockhill in 2024:

Round 4:

Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)

Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skninner, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

FP1

Rain also fell during the first session which saw Stacey fastest, with a lap time of 51.799s - remaining the best lap of the day.

The Bathams BMW rider was on track circulating with Kent and Bridewell, who were second and fourth, The McAMS Yamaha was just 0.100s slower on a track the bike performed well at last season.

Skinner put in the most laps, with 37, and that took the Scottish rider to third in FP1.

Iddon completed the top five.

There was work to to for both championship leader Ray and rival Ryde, who were twelfth and thirteenth respectively, just within a second of the lead time.

Redding was back on a BSB Ducati for the first time since his 2019 title winning season and was only just slower than the duo, sitting 15th after the first session.

McPhee was the top rookie at home in FP1, sitting 16th after the first session, compared to Scott Swann’s 18th. Fellow Scot Lewis Rollo was 21st quickest, where he remained after FP2.

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Snetterton - FP1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) 51.799s 2 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.100s 3 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.379s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.443s 5 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.488s 6 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +0.531s 7 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +0.559s 8 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.586s 9 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.739s 10 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.821s 11 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.861s 12 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.891s 13 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.960s 14 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.004s 15 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +1.104s 16 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.128s 17 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.470s 18 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.537s 19 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1.979s 20 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.244s 21 Lewis Rollo GBR Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia) +2.641s 22 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +2.675s 23 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +3.096s 24 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +4.472s 25 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +6.211s



