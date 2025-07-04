Scott Redding race number revealed for Snetterton BSB with #45 unavailable

Scott Redding has revealed his choice of race number for his fill-in role at PBM Ducati during the 2025 British Superbike season as he rides in-place of the injured Glenn Irwin.

Redding’s traditional #45 is already in use this season in BSB by rookie Scott Swann, who has finished every race he’s started this season and finished them all in the points. He was forced to withdraw from the Sunday races at Snetterton through injury but is due to take part in this weekend’s Knockhill round.

Instead of the #45, Redding will run the #4 in BSB this year in a substitute role that remains undetermined in its length as the recovery of Glenn Irwin – who remains one of only two riders (along with Leon Haslam) to have beaten Bradley Ray in a BSB race this year – from injury at Snetterton is still without a timeline for the Northern Irishman to return to racing.

It’s also a substitute role that brings scheduling complications for Redding, who is still a part of the MGM Bonovo team in World Superbike, a series whose schedule has a number of remaining calendar clashes with BSB this year.

Scott Redding has scored a best result of fourth in World Superbike this year, taken on two occasions at Phillip Island (Race 1 and Superpole Race).

The British rider currently sits 13th in the 2025 Superbike World Championship riders’ standings on 62 points, level with factory BMW rider Michael van der Mark in 14th and GRT Yamaha’s Remy Gardner in 12th.