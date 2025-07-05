2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill- Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round four of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Knockhill, where Bradley Ray eased to his seventh consecutive win.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The first British Superbike race at Knockhill saw Bradley Ray triumphant, continuing his winning streak, now haven taken eight victories from nine BSB races.

The Raceways Yamaha rider started from pole but did not lead at the first corner, after a blistering start from Kyle Ryde from second on the grid.

Rory Skinner was next to take a turn at the front of the race, passing into first at the popular overtaking spot at the final chicane just before the start of lap twelve.

The Scottish rider then lead until Ray was ready to pounce on lap 18, with Ryde following his fellow Yamaha rider through.

The reigning champion tried to keep Ray in his sights, but the #28 had immense late race pace to pull out a gap of over two seconds, only dropping to 1.841s gap as he eased down to the chequered flag.

Skinner was clear after being a top three feature, so went on to complete the podium in front of his home crowd for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

A good start from Storm Stacey saw him fourth, but with Scott Redding for company.  

Redding was able to pull away once he too had gone up the inside at the final chicane, competing his first race on his return to BSB fourth. The 2019 champion was back in the paddock for the PBM Ducati team to fill in for the injured Glenn Irwin.

Tommy Bridewell made his way to the front of the next group on track to be the top Honda finisher in fifth, Just ahead of Josh Brookes on the DAO Honda, and a fading Stacey who crossed the line in seventh on his Bathams BMW.

Charlie Nesbitt was the last of the group on track, finishing eighth for MasterMac Honda, but well clear of ninth placed Lee Jackson on the second DAO Honda.

Almost three seconds later Andrew Irwin was next to take the flag to completed the top ten on the second Honda Racing UK entry.

Fraser Rogers held onto eleventh for TAG Honda, under pressure from a late charge from Danny Kent who had slipped outside of the points places as his struggles continued on the McAMS Yamaha, rallying for a twelfth place finish.

Leon Haslam remains the only rider to stop Ray from taking a clean sweep of races this season but has had a tough time since arriving at Knockhill, which lead to him finishing 13th for Moto Rapido Ducati.

The #91 was a second ahead of the battle for the final points which Max Cook, who was on the back foot after failing to make it out of Q1 for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki just get the better of Scottish rider John McPhee. 

McPhee, who too was down the grid after a Q1 crash, was top rookie in the race with rival Scott Swann only able to come back to 17th after a 6 place grid demotion for a gearbox issue.

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Knockhill  - Race Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)23m 59.772s
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+1.841s
3Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+3.871s
4Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+6.430s
5Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+8.352s
6Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+8.471s
7Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+8.796s
8Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+9.543s
9Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+15.421s
10Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+18.675s
11Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+21.031s
12Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+21.120s
13Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+24.791s
14Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+25.327s
15John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+25.984s
16Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+36.801s
17Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+38.453s
18Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+45.296s
19Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)1 lap
20Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1 lap
21Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)DNF
22Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)DNF
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNF
24Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)DNF
25Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)DNF

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s

Knockhill in 2024:

Round 4:

Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)

Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skninner, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Scott Redding was the only replacement change for Knockhill.

The race saw just one crash, with Christian Iddon down at turn three on lap one.

Several riders retired to the pits over the 30 laps - Billy McConnell, Jamie Davis, home rider Lewis Rollo and Jaimie van Sikkelerus.

Championship Standings

More wins means a bigger points advantage for Ray, who now has a 32 point advantage over Ryde, with 158 to his 126 points.

Haslam remains third despite a tough race, the only other rider over the 100 point mark, on 105.

Rory Skinner's podium finish moves him up to fourth on 88 points, four clear of fifth placed Bridewell.

McPhee increased his lead in the rookie standings, on 29 to Swann’s total of 17 points.

