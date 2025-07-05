Unstoppable Bradley Ray “didn’t get a very good start” but bounced back for win eight at Knockhill

After taking his historic double triple in Snetterton, Bradley Ray had been expected to keep the momentum going in Scotland, but the start to his Knockhill British Superbikes weekend was anything but straightforward.

Leaving it late in practice to move directly to Q2, Ray did go on to gain pole position, but only after his first crash of the season.

From the top spot on the grid the Raceways Yamaha rider was quickly passed by rival Kyle Ryde:

"I didn’t get a very good start, so at that point I just needed to settle into the race. Kyle was strong at the start of the race. Rory passed me quite early on as well. I was happy to sit in third. Long, long race around here, 30 laps."

The front three breaking away helped the #28 decide on a game plan, seeing what could be a guaranteed podium on the cards:

"Just ticking off the laps at the start of the race, I saw that we was pulling a gap to fourth, so I knew that us three on the podium were safe, so just let the laps tick off and was able to sort of make a move.

Kyle made a mistake and I was able to get underneath Kyle and at that point I knew I needed to attack Rory quite quickly - I felt like I had a bit better pace but just couldn’t pass him where I wanted to, so I made a strong pass into turn three. Then just got into the rhythm.”

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill © Ian Hopgood Photography

Once through Ray was able to to what he does best, run his own pace at the front, to such an extent it gave the impression he had been sandbagging, quickly pulling out a two second lead with a series of fastest laps in the race:

"Got into the rhythm that I knew I was able to do and been working through in the practices and in the test, so just tick the laps off.

It’s long round here - 30 laps -You get a little bit dizzy towards the end but the bike was working well, made a little step with the bike from qualifying, so I felt a little bit more comfortable.”

Looking ahead, the 2022 BSB champion was sure his rivals would make steps ahead of Sunday’s two races, adding:

“I think if it’s dry tomorrow we’ll expect more of the same, but I think Rory and Kyle will stick with me towards the end there, make some changes and be a bit closer.

But I enjoyed the battle - I enjoyed making the passes and being passed - that’s what racing is all about, but in the end we was able to bring it across the line in first for Raceways and for Yamaha.”