Kyle Ryde explains Knockhill race one was “either going to be a second place or a crash”

Kyle Ryde has had mixed fortunes at Knockhill in the past in British Superbikes, where 2023 was his only truly successful time at the track, picking up two podium finishes, one being a win in race two.

From second on the grid the OMG Nitrous Competitions rider was able to get a blistering start, and was the early race leader:

“It was a really good start - holeshot - first one of the year and felt really good when the bike had a full tank, of fuel, new tyres.

Was just trying to set a pace that I felt like I could do for half an hour. Rory come past and I tried to settle in, save a bit of tyre really, for the end.”

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Knockhill © Ian Hopgood Photography

Ryde revealed that he felt his Yamaha was equally matched for speed but was finding cornering an issue, so decided to settle for second place rather than bin the points, with the BSB structure meaning that Ray only gained a further two points advantage from the win:

“When it got to the point of the race where Brad was at the front, just trying to ride his lines, I had the pace to do it. I just kept struggling in a few corners and I felt like it was either going to be a second place or a crash.”



Tyres also played a part, one of many changes that the riders are still adjusting to in the 2025 season, the #28 added:

“So I’ve just got to remember that we’ve not done any long runs on the tyres. It’s the first time I’ve used that tyre this year in the dry in the rear, so there’s a lot going on.

The first 15 laps felt like I had the bike to put in a good move and maybe win the race, but the last 15 laps I really, not really struggled, but struggled enough to lose a second or two to Brad.

So tomorrow, in warm-up, a lot of work to do, make the bike with a low fuel and hopefully make the bike a bit better for tomorrow.”

Ryde also revealed he survived a huge moment in the race at the time of Ray’s overtake, which would have lead to a very different result:

“It wouldn’t look big on TV, but sat on the bike it was, not great. So when Brad passed Rory in turn three, obviously I was sat back, didn’t have a lot of weight on the front and completely folded the front.

So that woke me up a little bit and made me understand that the bike was working better with fuel - and slowly, slowly I was losing fuel, so I had to ride a bit differently.

Didn’t catch Brad up, but didn’t lose any time either the last couple of laps, so managed to hold the gap.”

Ryde signed off by praising his team , especially his mechanics - his day had begun with him riding around with his hand up after setting his best lap in qualifying:

“Before I finish - hats off to all my team there - I did one lap in qualifying and my engine broke - so they had an hour and 20 minutes to change the engine again, bit of bad luck recently, but yeah, second place.”