2025 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (3)

British Superbikes finished racing at Knockhill with Rory Skinner taking a first win of the season at the third time of asking after two red flags in treacherous conditions.

The local rider was able to enjoy Flower of Scotland on the podium after lining up on pole having taken the lead in both of the previous restarts from second.

The final start saw Bradley Ray get ahead instead, but his lead was short lived, with Skinner pushing ahead again at turn one.

The Cheshire Mouldings rider was then able to ease his Ducati away to take his first win since visiting the Scottish track last season, with a 4.066s gap.

Second went to Ray, ending his incredible run of wins - after a spell pushing to gain what proved to be an elusive ninth consecutive win, the Raceways Yamaha rider put in a championship ride in the tricky conditions, bringing the bike home a safe second.

Behind the battle for third raged.

Storm Stacey had held the positions on both of the red flagged runs, but this time had pressure form both Christian Iddon and Fraser Rogers, who had moved up the grid thanks to their efforts on the previous starts. Max Cook also worked forward to turn it into a four way duel for the final podium spot.

Fraser Rogers worked his way into third quickly the third time the lights went out after a huge start saw him leap forward from fifth, with Iddon straight underneath to take the position, before the TAG Honda rider bit back.

The remaining laps saw both riders fight for the spot, bringing Stacey back into play on his second wind, with Cook in the mix, narrowly avoiding his Kawasaki teammate.

It was full elbows out for the remainder of the shortened 16 lap race, with Rogers staying ahead for his first ever BSB podium finish - and the fan decided rider of the round BSB award -again a mix of manufacturers featuring across the rostrum.

Iddon was next for AJN Steelstock, the top Kawasaki, holding off Stacey for the Bathams team, bringing five different bikes into the top five.

Cook was the last of the group in sixth, clear of Leon Haslam who was seventh for Moto Rapido Ducati.

The former champion held his own gap over eighth placed Andrew Irwin for Honda Racing UK, who held off Scott Redding, who was much better in his second race on a wet track, more used to the conditions - PBM’s replacement for Glenn Irwin was ninth.

Charlie Nesbitt was next to see the chequered flag completing the top ten for MasterMac Honda.

2025 British Superbikes Round 4 - Knockhill - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) 13m 47.074s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +4.066s 3 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +8.683s 4 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +9.087s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +9.239s 6 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +9.887s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +14.495s 8 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +16.737s 9 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +16.930s 10 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +18.110s 11 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +18.803s 12 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +21.075s 13 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +22.175s 14 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +22.448s 15 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +26.007s 16 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +31.515s 17 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1 lap 18 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1 lap 19 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 20 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) DNF 21 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 22 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNF

Kyle Ryde was still in the pits as the sighting lap went off to form the grid, making late changes after dropping like a stone in both of the red flagged efforts.

The call proved helpful, as the OMG Nitrous Competitions rider was able to climb from the back of the grid all the way to eleventh, which did not look possible on the previous starts, gaining valuable championship points.

The last rider passed by Ryde was Danny Kent, who was back on the back foot as he dropped to eleventh for McAMS Yamaha, completing a difficult meeting for the former Moto3 champion.

Honda’s Tommy Bridewell was also heading the wrong way on 13th, with the final points going to Lee Jackson in 14th for DAO Honda and Luke Hedger - who nearly missed the closure of pit lane running for a different helmet - in 15th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda.



Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki, 2022) 47.126s

Knockhill in 2024:

Round 4:

Qualifying - 1 Bridewell (2 O’Halloran, 3 Brookes)

Race 1 - 1 Bridewell (2 Skninner, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2- 1 Skinner (2 Iddon, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3 - 1 Iddon (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Richard Kerr retired to the pits, while there were crashes for both rookies - home rider John McPhee and Scott Swann, with Jamie Davis also a faller.

Scottish rider Lewis Rollo, Billy McConnell and Blaze Baker all missed the final start.

Two red flags for final Knockhill race

The original start lasted just three laps before the red flag was brought out, with visibility an issue in the rain, coupled with treacherous conditions at turns one through four.

Rory Skinner was in the lead, taking over at turn one, with Ray sat in behind. There was a gap to Stacey in third, with Kent and Rogers close behind with Iddon once again on a charge and already up to sixth.

Heading in the opposite direction, Ryde had dropped to twelfth, and Bridewell fifteenth.

The second red flag occurred when Baker came off at turn nine, with his bike left in the centre of the track as he scrambled away, for track contamination with fuel left on track.

Skinner had made his way to first again, only to have it all to do again but this time from pole with the grid taken from lap six, with Ray second and Stacey third, as before. Rogers and Iddon were both on a charge, in fourth and fifth respectively.

Bridewell was a better seventh, but Ryde had dropped again - to 15th.

McConnell had already pulled into the pits.

Championship Standings

Ray remains in charge of the overall standings with a total of 192. Ryde is closest after Knockhill, on 140 - 52 behind.

Skinner moves into third after a strong home round, his race win took him to 122, on the same points as Haslam, both 70 away from Ray.

Bridewell did enough to reach the 100 landmark, just over on 101.

There was again no change to the rookie standings, after crashes for both McPhee and Swann, who stay on 29 and 17 points respectively.