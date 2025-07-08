WSBK or BSB? Scott Redding clarifies “priority” if races clash

Scott Redding has clarified his position on clashes between the World Superbike Championship and BSB, affirming that the World Championship remains his “priority” after taking a fill-in role at PBM Ducati to replace the injured Glenn Irwin in the British Championship.

There are several clashes between WorldSBK and British Superbike this year, including the next round of BSB at Brands Hatch which is on the same weekend as the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.

There are also clashes between the French WorldSBK and Donington BSB on 5–7 September, and the final rounds of both series – at Jerez and Brands Hatch for WorldSBK and BSB, respectively – on 17–19 October.

Redding said at last weekend’s Knockhill BSB that he’s “only a phone call away” when races aren’t clashing between WorldSBK and the British series, but that World Superbike remains his “priority”.

“It depends, because we’ve got Hungary clashing with Brands [Hatch],” Scott Redding told TNT Sports at Knockhill.

“Brands is a cool track.

“My priority is to stay in World Superbikes. I am contracted to do so.

“I am just helping Jordan [Bird] out this weekend at Knockhill. We’ll see what the future brings.

“If the races aren’t clashing, I’m only a phone call away.

“But I wish for Glenn to come back as soon as possible.”

Redding’s comments were in contradiction to a social media post from the managing director of Hager, PBM’s title sponsor, which said Redding would be replacing Irwin until the Northern Irishman is fit to return to action.

The 2019 BSB Champion finished fourth in his first race back in the series on Saturday in Scotland, but struggled more in the wet conditions of Sunday’s Race 2, finishing 19th. Race 3 was a better wet weather showing from Redding in ninth.