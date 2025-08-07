BSB organiser clarifies rider fitness protocol in wake of Glenn Irwin/PBM split

MSVR clarify’s medical protocol

Glenn Irwin, PBM Ducati, 2025 Donington BSB
Glenn Irwin, PBM Ducati, 2025 Donington BSB
© PBM Ducati [Jamie Morris]

British Superbike organiser MSVR has clarified its medical protocol regarding fitness to ride declarations for riders in the wake of Glenn Irwin’s split with Paul Bird Motorsport.

Earlier this week, PBM announced it had mutually terminated Glenn Irwin’s contract over what it termed a “point of conflict” over his decision to return to racing from injury.

Irwin suffered a back injury at the Snetterton BSB round in June and was not expected to be fit enough to ride until at least round seven later in August by PBM.

The 2023 title runner-up claims he has been passed orthopedically fit, but PBM felt the risk of worsening the injury by coming back too early was too great.

Irwin intends to race this weekend at Thruxton with new team OMG Racing aboard a Yamaha.

However, MSVR - BSB’s organiser - says Irwin is currently declared “unfit” to ride and must pass an examination at Thruxton prior to Friday practice.

The full statement reads: “Following recent media articles which refer to determining fitness to ride at BSB events, the promoter/organiser wish to clarify about the procedure and relevant regulations and responsibilities regarding this.

“BSB events are organised under the authority and regulations of the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board (MCRCB). Included in this is the MCRCB Medical Code.

“Fitness to ride (at a BSB event) is judged at the sole discretion of the series/event Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

“A rider returning to competition from a serious injury will often be asked to provide supporting evidence of medical notes, scans etc to assist the CMO in this process.

“In the specific case of Glenn Irwin, who was injured in an accident on 21st June at Snetterton Circuit.

"He is currently on the "unfit list", and will be required to present to the Chief Medical Officer at the Medical Centre at Thruxton Circuit for a "fitness to ride" assessment prior to free practice one on Friday 8th August.

“In the BSB class this also applies to Tommy Bridewell and Charlie Nesbit who were both declared unfit following accidents at Brands Hatch and are entered for Thruxton.”

In the wake of his split with PBM, Irwin posted on his social media channels on Thursday morning that the team had been receiving death threats from fans and called for calm.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

