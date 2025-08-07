British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin says the Paul Bird Motorsport team has been the victim of death threats in the wake of the bombshell split between the pair this week.

On Tuesday 5 August, PBM released a statement saying it had agreed to mutually terminate 2023 title runner-up Irwin’s contract with the team over a “point of conflict” with him regarding his return from injury.

Irwin suffered a back injury in a crash at Snetterton in June but announced he would be returning to action this weekend at Thruxton.

This was earlier than PBM felt was safe to do so given the nature of Irwin’s injury, while the latter said in a separate statement that he had been declared “orthopedically fit”.

Both parties agreed to go their separate ways, with Irwin signing a deal to race for OMG on a Yamaha for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

In a post on Instagram, Irwin has called for calm among fans after revealing the PBM team had been receiving death threats over the pair’s decision to split.

“It’s come to light that fans of the racing are clearly, as we’ve seen, throwing their opinions behind myself, the PBM team, OMG Racing and Scott Redding,” he wrote.

“I had a conversation with Jordan Bird [PBM team boss] last night and it saddens me that people are sending death threats to her personal email, also being extremely derogatory towards her late dad Paul.

“I want to stress, right now everyone has had an opinion, there’s been tit for tat arguments, but really this is just a rider and team separating.

“This isn’t the end of the world, it’s not a serious thing in the big picture of life.

“Please fully respect all people involved. I had a great time at PBM, we all know that. Please please show everyone support not nastiness.”

Irwin made his BSB debut with PBM in 2016 and spent three seasons there, before returning in 2023 after a stint with Honda.

As part of his preparations to return to racing this weekend at Thruxton, Irwin has been at Nutts Corner to get his bike fitness up.