Inquisitive fans think they’re a step ahead and know who Carl Fogarty will sign to his new racing team.

Fogarty is set to be the team principal of Superbike Advocates Racing, a new project in the British Superbike Championship in 2026.

He is working alongside Lee Khouri from the Australian Superbike team Advocates Racing.

“We’re speaking to multiple riders right now and real close to securing one,” Khouri said.

Fogarty’s team will be backed by Ducati but the identity of their role rider in 2026 is unknown.

BSB fans spot two riders who suit Carl Fogarty's team

However, the code might have been cracked by fans following the BSB rider market over the past week.

Glenn Irwin surprisingly split with PBM Ducati over a dispute about his readiness to go racing again after surgery.

Irwin was then immediately announced as a second OMG Racing Yamaha rider alongside Kyle Ryde, in time to compete at Thruxton this weekend.

That left Scott Redding - previously Irwin’s replacement - as the sole PBM Ducati rider until the end of the season.

It also means Irwin and Redding have no contract for 2026.

“Foggy Ducati team next season,” an eagle-eyed fan responded on social media.

“So they’ve acted quick to get Redding maybe rather than him going there.”

Another guessed: “Seems like PBM didn’t want to drop Redding and plan to keep it a one rider team next season. Maybe Foggy or Michael Laverty can snatch him up for next season.”

Another said: “So disappointing to see this happen and not what I thought PBM would do. Scott has done a mega job obviously and I think he’s awesome for the championship. Maybe Fogarty should snap Irwin up ready for next year pronto!”

The shock nature of the changing rider market in BSB means anything might be possible.

However, it is Yamaha who lead the way in the standings through Raceways’ Brad Ray and OMG’s Ryde.

So Fogarty’s offering of a Ducati must attract the most suitable rider.

Redding needed only two rounds back in BSB after leaving WorldSBK to win a race on a Ducati, and Irwin is also a veteran title contender.