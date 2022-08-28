2022 British Superbikes Cadwell Park- Race Results (1)
Results from race one, round seven of the 2022 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park.
Bradley Ray took victory from pole position with a dominant performance in the sprint race, restarted after a red flag at Cadwell Park, round seven of the championship.
UPDATE: After the race Christian Iddon was issed a two second equivalent long lap penalty and a three place grid penalty for race two, dropping him to 18th overall and moving Danny Kent into the final points place in 15th.
The Rich energy OMG Yamaha rider got a good start for the secons time of asking, and this time was able to reply every time Rory Skinner behind dropped the gap to win by 0.786s.
His first time at Cadwell Park on a Yamaha had already seen Ray dominate qualifying and he carried that confidence into the race. Skinner had just passed him when the red flag came out on the original start, but learning from that the number 28 on the second time of asking put out a masterclass out front and looked unstoppable.
Skinner, fresh from his second Moto2 wildcard in Austria just last weekend, looked invigorated and converted his second on the grid with Cheshire Holdings FS-3 Kawasaki into second in the race, though fading tyres for all stopped any chance of a late overtake.
The final rostrum spot went to Danny Buchan. After dropping into the chasing pack in the first start he was moved up to third on the grid on the restart and fought hard with Jason O’Halloran to take back the position for his first podium visit of the season.
The highest placing BMW with the SYNETIQ team also meant a mix of manufacturers on the podium.
Championship leader O’halloran had to settle for fourth but was the best of the McAMS Yamaha riders, as he came close to falling back into the clutches of Tommy Bridewell.
The Oxford Products Ducati rider set a new in-race lap record bringing the gap to the leaders, which sees him start on pole for the second race of the weekend tomorrow.
Peter Hickman lost touch and was a distant sixth for FHO Racing BMW.
Seventh through to the final points spot in fifteenth were all involved in a huge battle for position.
Andrew Irwin made huge gains after starting twelfth on the restart to come through and take that position on the second SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad entry.
Leon Haslam was the last man he passed on the penultimate lap, the man with the most Cadwell wins to his name could only manage a best of eighth this time out for VisionTrack Kawasaki.
Glenn Irwin spent much of his time on track near his brother but couldn’t come through with him over the final laps, so was top Honda at their local track in ninth.
Josh Brookes was another rider making late gains, taking tenth in a tight battle to the line for MCE Ducati.
The Australian just held off current champion Tarran Mackenzie in eleventh on the second McAMS entry and Kyle Ryde on the other Rich Energy OMG bike.
The Yamaha pair both fought back for those positions, Mackenzie seemed restrained at the corner where he fell last year, while Ryde, who also had an accident at the Lincolnshire track in 2021 which meant this was his first race at the track, had also had a scary blown tyre to deal with in the red flagged first run.
Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports)was next to see the chequered flag in 13th ahead of Tom Neave, quite a distance back in 14th for Honda.
The final point on offer went to Christain Iddon, but the Buildbase Suzuki rider could have had more, in contention for a top ten finish, his lunge from a distance back didn’t pay off - and collected Tom Sykes ahead of him. His run wide to stay in the race dropping him to 15th.
Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) , Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) and Joah Owens (Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki)were close an track and behind after that and just missed out on a points finish in 16th,17th and 18th respectively.
Qualifying:
1: Bradley Ray
2: Rory Skinner
3: Lee Jackson
2021 at Cadwell Park
Qualifying:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Jason O’Halloran
3: Peter Hickman
Race One (sprint): Peter Hickman
Race Two: Peter Hickman
Race Three: Jason O’Halloran
Round Six (Thruxton)
Race One (sprint): Jason O’Halloran
Race Two: Jason O’Halloran
Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie
Where does that leave the championship?
Jason O’Halloran still leads the way on 344 points, with Bradley Ray pulling closer after his win, now just 12 points behind. The Australian failed to add to his podium points tally, which remains at 48. Ray moves on to 40 following his victory.
Lee Jackson was out of the race and out of the points so remains third on 219 and 14 podium points.
After a barren spell Rory Skinner is now joint on 219 points with Jackson overall and moves his podium points tally up to nine.
The rest of the top eight remains as Glenn Irwin (199/16) in fifth, Kyle Ryde (177/12) in sixth Tarran Mackenzie (175/24) in seventh and Tommy Bridewell (169/5) in eighth.
Peter Hickman is still a distant ninth overall, with the only other riders with a podium point to their name - Leon Haslam and Danny Buchan - tenth and eleventh.
Before the red flag
As the red flag came out Skinner had just passed Ray cleanly at the front to take the lead.
Third at the time, it was Lee Jackson who was the first to fall coming over the top of the Mountain on lap two. His bike was left in the middle of the track causing a huge ripple of incidents behind.
Kyle Ryde escaped with just a rear puncture, while Takumi Takahashi was left bikeless.
Dan Jones took the biggest impact with an ambulance called in for Dan Jones, who was conscious on transfer from the track.
Sykes and Buchan had a racing incident prior to that when they came close to clashing after the SYNETIQ riders big move, causing them to drop down into the pack, so both were happy to be given higher grid positions for the restart (fifth and third).