2022 British Superbikes Cadwell Park- Race Results (2)

Danny Buchan broke away at the front to win a race ended early by a red flag as Josh Brookes crashed late in the second race at Cadwell Park, round seven of the championship.

Danny Buchan made the most of his second place start to make a late claim for a showdown place with a win at Cadwell Park, the first of the season for both the #83 and BMW.

With Tommy Bridewell fading from pole after a poor start Buchan wasted no time taking over at the front, leading from the very first lap.

With a gang of riders vying for position behind the SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad rider was able to ride his own race out front, with only Bradley Ray coming through from fourth on the grid to go past Jason O’Halloran and Rory Skinner to go with him.

Buchan was guaranteed the win when out front when Josh Brookes, tenth at the time, saw his move over the mountain go wrong, being thrown from his Ducati, which was left in the middle of the track despite his best efforts, bringing out the red flag and the chequered flag to call the race.

Ray was sitting comfortably in second and finished second 0.815s behind Buchan at the flag. That gives the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha rider more valuable podium points, while his nearest rivals again failed to pick up any.

Tommy Bridewell recovered from his start which saw him drop quickly to fifth and was close enough to be classified third for Oxford Products Ducati and complete the podium.

Leon Haslam made a rear tyre gamble, his hard front compound helping him catch up to the then lead quartet to be at the front of the chasing group by the time the race was stopped for VisionTrack Kawasaki.

Rory Skinner held station in his grid position despite arm pain to claim fifth for Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki.

Cadwell Park race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 23m 06.419s 2 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 0.815s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati 3.219s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +1 lap 5 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +1 lap 6 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +1 lap 7 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +1 lap 8 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +1 lap 9 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +1 lap 10 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati +1 lap 11 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +1 lap 12 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki +1 lap 13 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports +1 lap 14 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +1lap 15 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +1 lap 16 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +1 lap 17 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +1 lap 18 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +1 lap 19 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +1 lap 20 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +1 lap 21 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW +1 lap 22 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +1 lap 23 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +1 lap 24 James East GBR Kawasaki - NP Racing +1 lap 25 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +3 laps 26 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +5 laps 27 Luke Hopkins GBR Black Onyx Security Honda +7 laps 28 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati DNF 29 Dan Jones GBR Iforce Lloyd & Jones BMW DNS

Championship leader O’Halloran finishes eighth

Jason O’Halloran may be the championship leader but was the biggest loser in the group. Second for much of the early part of the race, the McAMS Yamaha man was soon at the front of the battle for fourth instead and rapidly passed in quick succession by Halsam, Skinner and Andrew Irwin before Peter Hickman pulled the same move on him at the same turn a lap later.

That left Andrew Irwin able to collect sixth for SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad, completing great race for the team, with Hickman just behind in seventh for FHO Racing BMW.

Ninth went to Honda’s Glenn Irwin with Tom Sykes surviving being near the flying bike of Brookes to stay on board his MCE Ducati for a top ten finish.

Tarran Mackenzie continued to find Cadwell Park to be a ‘bogey track’ as he dropped back to eleventh, stifling his run of podium points for a second race in a row on the second McAMS Yamaha.

Christian Iddon made up places from his grid demotion after the first race for his lunging move on Sykes. The Buildbase Suzuki rider had fought his way up to twelfth by the time the race was ended prematurely.

Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports) was in the points in 13th with Kyle Ryde taking the final point for Rich Energy OMG Yamaha in just his second race at the circuit, but splitting them was Lee Jackson, indicating what he could have done if nearer the front.

Points comeback for Lee Jackson

The Cheshire Holdings FS-3 Kawasaki rider started down in 27th after falling first in Sunday’s sprint race.

Rapidly picking off places Jackson was up to 21st at the end of lap one and had progressed to 18th by lap seven after finiding the next bunch of riders harder to pass.

Undeterred and pushing forward the #14 made it all the way to position 14 as the race was declared as run.

Championship Standings after race two

Jason O'Halloran and Bradley Ray are now tied in first with 352 points each. The Australian remains just ahead on podium points collected with 48 over Ray's 43.

Skinner is third overall on 230 points and 9 podium points . The remaining showdown places are still filled by Lee Jackson (221/14 podium points), Glenn Irwin (206/16 podium points), Tommy Bridewell (185/6 podium points), Tarran Mackenzie (180/24 podium points) and Kyle Ryde (178/2 podium points).

Danny Buchan's win gives him a window of hope for moving into the top eight as he moves onto 139 points and six podium points.

Race One (sprint) result:

1: Bradley Ray

2: Rory Skinner

3: Danny Buchan

2021 at Cadwell Park

Race One (sprint): Peter Hickman

Race Two: Peter Hickman

Race Three: Jason O’Halloran

Round Six (Thruxton)

Race One (sprint): Jason O’Halloran

Race Two: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie

Dan Jones Update

In the first race of the weekend at Cadwell Park, Sunday’s sprint race, Lee Jackson’s crash at the Mountain section left an unsighted Takumi Takahashi and Dan Jones unable to avoid Jackson’s bike on track, bringing out the red flag.

Jackson and Takahshi both walked away unhurt. Dan Jones was attended to trackside and was initially unconscious.He was stabilised before being moved first to the circuit medical centre, then to Hull Royal Infirmary for further tests.

These showed no head injuries had been sustained but that Jones has concussion and a broken collarbone. The BMW iForce Lloyd & Jones rider remained in hospital under observation. He returned to trackside to watch the track action on Monday.