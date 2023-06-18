2023 British Superbikes Knockhill: Race Results (3)

Glenn Irwin was back on top leading a team 1-2 over the line in the final race of the Knockhill meeting, round four of the championship.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider seemed to have similar issues to the previous races, running wider in corners, but clearly had the pace to lead.

It was O’Halloran that lead from lights out, but this time it was his turn to slip out of contention from the lead with just two laps run.

PBM teammate Tommy Bridewell took over at the front and soon found Irwin right behind him, searching for a way past. At the start of lap 18 the #2 made his move and then stayed ahead all the way to the chequered flag, winning by a margin of 0.879s.

There was another battle of the teammates behind, but with slightly less action as Ryde, who was second to Bridewell before being passed by Irwin, soon found that his bike was a different beat to the one that won race two, and couldn’t keep pace with his fellow LAMI OMG partner Ryan Vickers, who finished a clear and solo third, for just his second BSB podium visit.

A few seconds back down the track. Lee jackson was putting a late pass on Leon Haslam, who was visibly reeling from the effects of his dislocated shoulder after so many laps, with the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki rider making quick work of the overtake for fifth, Haslam held on close behind for sixth on his Rokit BMW Motorrad.

British Superbikes Round Four Knockhill- Race results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati 24.03.304s 2 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati +0.879s 3 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +3.137s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +7.483s 5 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki =9.675s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +9.854s 7 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +11.396s 8 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +11.868s 9 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +17.964s 10 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +21.255s 11 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW +21.784s 12 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +23.214s 13 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +23.560s 14 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +23.724s 15 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda +41.409s 16 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing DNF 17 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 18 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki DNF 19 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing` DNF 20 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad DNF 21 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 22 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha DNF 23 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda DNS 24 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki DNS

Tom Neave secured his best finish since joining Honda with seventh, just keeping the experienced Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) at bay.

Pole man Iddon ninth after gravel run

Christian Iddon looked to be enjoying his best meet of the season and progess away from a string of lesser results as race two saw him fifth for the third race in succession.

His race two performabce landed him pole and a podium shot, which he took. Running in third after passing Ryde and looking set for the final rostrum slot, the Oxford Products Ducati rider went straight on at the hairpin on lap 20 but had quick reactions to his predicament, running through the gravel and rejoining tenth.

From there he pushed hard and made it back to ninth by the race close.

Falls ahead elevated several riders, whose same pace had seen them out of the points in the previous race - Dean Harrison was still over twenty seconds adrift of Irwin’s time over the line but this time it was enough to secure a top ten finish for DAO Racing Kawasaki.

There were in fact only fifteen finishers, so the remaining points went to Luke Mossy (Tactix by Lloyd and Jones) in eleventh, Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Mororrad) in twelfth, with Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha) and rookie MAx Cook (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) not far behind, while Hector Barbera (TAG Racing Honda) was a very distant 15th.

Crashes and injuries

Jason O’Halloran was just the first of many exits.

One lap later Jack Scott Retired to the pits. Danny Buchan saw the mechanical issues that prevented him lining up for the sprint return so he pulled off track and in soon after. Josh Owens was next out with a crash. Storm Stacey was seventh when his bike gave up. Liam Delves and Charlie Nesbitt also failed to finish.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap Record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki) 47.126s (2022)

2022 at Knockhill:

Round four - pole: Bradley Ray (2ndJason O’Halloran, 3rd Lee Jackson)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Rory Skinner

Race Two:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Rory Skinner

Race Three:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3:Lee Jackson

Last Round - Donington Park:

Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Jason O’Halloran

Race One:

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Leon Haslam

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Two:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Ryan Vickers

3:Josh Brookes

Race Three

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Tommy Bridewell

3: Glenn Irwin

Where does that leave the championship?

Tommy Bridewell did enough to remain ahead from second moving on to 163, with Kyle Ryde now on 155, just eight behind. Glenn Iwrin is third on 152, still just eleven back to his lead teammate.

Josh Brookes hold on to fourth with a tally of 136, the same points as Leon Haslam after a brave meeting in pain. All Jason O’Halloran’s hard work to catch up came unravelled with another DNF, leaving him on 98 points.