2023 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park Race Results (3)

Tommy Bridewell put it all on the line to get his bike issues behind him and a trophy in front as he prevented triple trouble with victory over his teammate Glenn Irwin in the final race of round eight at Cadwell Park.

The duo had work to do on the grid again from row three, with Irwin first into the front group mix and holding the lead as Bridewell dug deep to protect his championship charge.

The run out of Charlies 2 into Park had become the most likely overtaking point for most riders at the narrow, hard to pass track. Bridewell put his move on Irwin there on lap sixteen, then pushed to the limit to try to hold on out front for the last two laps.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider set the fastest lap of the race to take over out front and initially pulled out a small gap, but the #2 responded and was right behind for a gripping finale.

On the final lap, the gap helped at Charlie’s as Irwin was too far away to reply, Bridewell blocked and held at the bus stop chicane, leaving just the hairpin.

Irwin was close - but not close enough - the #46 was a picture of relief to pick up a win, leading over the line by just 0.057s.

Leon Haslam was back on pole but lost out on the first lap after a massive start from Storm Stacey. The Rokit BMW rider was soon back in front, but with a sizeable lead group, which saw Kyle Ryde take over for a spell before the Ducati duo came into play, there was little advantage to be had.

Haslam held off a late lunge for the final rostrum slot from Ryde to complete the podium.

The LAMI OMG rider was fourth, unsighted by Haslam ahead in the final moments, saving what looked like a sure flip of his bike, running over the grass in the run to the line.

Leon Jackson was once again the top Kawasaki for Cheshire Mouldings in the final BSB race at his home round, close behind in fifth.

Jason O’Halloran ended up a lonely in sixth for McAMS Yamaha, clear of the next pair on track.

That battle was won by Christian Iddon for another seventh on the Oxford Products Ducati, just ahead of Josh Brookes, who again placed eighth for FHO Racing BMW Motorrad.

Early leader Stacey dropped to ninth on his Starline Kawasaki, but was thirteen seconds clear of Peter Hickman, who completed the top ten on the second FHO Racing bike.

Once again there were only fifteen finishers, so everybody who took the chequered flag gained points.

Bradley Perie was a distant eleventh, almost ten seconds behind Hickman for Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki. There was a further wait for Franco Bourne to claim twelfth who has gone one place better at every race this meet, with every result being a new best for Andrew Irwin’s replacement at Honda Racing UK.

Jack Scott (Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki) placed 13th, Luke Stapleford was 14th, with Hector Barbera again collecting the final point for TAG Racing.

Delight to disaster for Nesbitt

After three podiums at home in Thruxton rookie Charlie Nesbitt arrived at Cadwell Park on a high, but the round eight BSB meeting could not have been more different for the MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing rider.

A huge crash in FP4 brought out the red flag and saw Nesbitt on crutches in the paddock.

That lead to him missing qualifying, but being placed last in the Q2 session as he was already through on his FP2 time.

That is where Nesbitt’s luck ran out - a fall ot the hairpin ended his sprint race. Bike issues saw him pull up at Park in race two.

This time, Nesbitt had woes before the race had even started, with his bike being worked on in the Hawk Racing garage on the warm-up lap, leading to a pit lane start for the rookie.

The #86 rider was able to work his way into the points but was off his bike again near the Mountain on lap seven, completing a trio of DNF’s

British Superbikes Round Eight - Cadwell Park- Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati 26m 07.478s 2 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati +0.057s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +0.491s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +0.715s 5 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +0.947s 6 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +1.651s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +5.588s 8 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +7.117s 9 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki +7.721s 10 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +19.749s 11 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +28.866s 12 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Racing UK +34.647s 13 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +36.866s 14 Luke Stapleford GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +39.977s 15 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda +45.774s 16 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK DNF 17 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing DNF 18 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW DNF 19 Louis Valleley GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 1m 25.858s (2022)

BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 1m 25.457s (2022, superpole)

Qualifying:

Pole: Ryan Vickers (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Glenn Irwin)

Race One: 1:Glenn Iwrin (2nd Kyle Ryde, 3rd Ryan Vickers)

Race Two:1: Glenn Irwin (2nd Kyke Ryde, 3rd Jason O’Halloran)

2022 at Cadwell Park (Round Seven)

Pole: Bradley Ray (2nd Rory Skinner, 3rdLee Jackson)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Rory Skinner

3:Danny Buchan

Race Two:

1:Danny Buchan

2:Bradley Ray

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Three:

1:Danny Buchan

2:Bradley Ray

3:Tommy Bridewell

Last Round (Thruxton)

Pole: Jason O’Halloran (2nd Ryan Vickers, 3rd Kyle Ryde)

Race One:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Charlie Nesbitt

3:Ryan Vickers

Race Two:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Charlie Nesbitt

Race Three:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Charlie Nesbitt

Crashes and Injuries and replacements

Nesbitt was not the only rider out of the action. Louis Valleley was again the first rider out of the race, soon followed by Luke Mossey. Tom Neave exited from a top ten place at Hall Bends late in the race.

Luke Stapleford in 14th was sitting in for Dean Harrison (who is at the Manx Grand Prix) for DAO Racing.

After providing some of the most spectacular launches over the Mountain this weekend, Ryan Vickers was ruled out of race three after his race two crash. Jack Kennedy was also out of action. They joined Max Cook and Danny Buchan (withdrawn by teams after earlier crashes) and the already recovering Josh Owens and Andrew Irwin on the sidelines.

There was no Tito Rabat following the end of his time with McAMS Yamaha. Danny Kent missed the round after his Thruxton fall proved costly in more ways than one.

Where does that leave the championship?

A valuable win sees Tommy Bridewell end Cadwell Park with a total of 303. The gap back to Glenn Irwin increased slightly with his statement win, now at 14.5 points.

Kyle Ryde sits third on 252, with Jason O’Halloran fourth on 248.5. Leon Haslam and his own BMW entry still hold fifth after his podium finish,now on a closer 227.