2023 British Superbikes Cadwell Park Race Results (1)

Glenn Irwin hit the front and proved hard to pass in the short twelve lap sprint as he won the first race of round eight at Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

With an eye on the sky as the rain threatened to return and have a say in the sprint, it was Ryan Vickers who got the holeshot from pole, but by Park Irwin had found a way to the front on lap one.

Leading the largest share of the laps, there was permanent pressure from the LAMI OMG Yamaha pair of Vickers and Kyle Ryde. The #7 did find a way past - a move on lap nine, again through Park as the Ducati went a little wide saw him ahead briefly before Irwin capitalised on the Ducati’s strength - power - as soon as they hit the straight to pull ahead once again.

From there Irwin kept a tight, clean line to ensure there was no way around his BeerMonster bike, bringing his #2 bike home first for victory in his 200th race start. It is the Northern Irish rider’s first win since the Knockhill meet.

Yamahas duel it out to complete podium

Behind Vickers was in a spot - wanting to push and put on a move on Irwin for the lead, while knowing that could open the door for the rider behind, his teammate Ryde, to do the same to him.

A misunderstanding with his pit board information lead Vickers to believe he had more space behind him than was actually there in reality, so he was surprised when he tried a late lunge on Irwin to find Ryde using the opportunity to instead pass him, also at Park, and claim second - just 0.118s behind Irwin in a close finish between the trio.

Ryde felt he needed to make to make his move as he could sense the rider behind had closed right in, so in turn he was under pressure to ensure he did not lose his podium finish.

That bike behind was the McAMS Yamaha of Jason O’Halloran, who had gotten off to a poor start. Once used to his lap of rear grip he took over at the front of the chasing group and dropped them, to finish a close fourth.

Tommy Bridewell made up two places on his grid spot to limit the damage as his teammate and rival won the Sprint, finishing fifth.

He passed Lee Jackson on lap six for that place, leaving the Cheshire Mouldings rider sixth and once again the top Kawasaki.

Christian Iddon was the last of the group to cross the finish in seventh for Oxford Products Ducati, as Storm Stacey retired late in the race.

Josh Brookes was next to see the chequered flag, eighth after passing his FAO Racing BMW Motorrad team-mate Peter Hickman who was right behind in ninth, in turn holding off Jack Kennedy who was back on track for Mar-Train Yamaha, fighting the pain of his broken rib.

Tom Neave was a distant eleventh for Honda Racing UK, but clear of Bradley Perie who took almost another five seconds to arrive at the finish for Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki.

The remaining points on offer were picked up by Franco Bourne (Honda Racing UK) in 13th, Jack Scott (Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki) in 14th and 15th placed Luke Mossey for Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW.

British Superbikes Round Eight - Cadwell Park- Race results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati 17m 26.316s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +0.118s 3 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +0.250s 4 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +0.472s 5 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati +1.686s 6 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +1.887s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +2.796s 8 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +8.105s 9 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +8.940s 10 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +9.255s 11 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +14.057s 12 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +20.142s 13 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Racing UK +22.124s 14 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +28.411s 15 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW +33.456s 16 Luke Stapleford GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +34.272s 17 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda +36.484s 18 Louis Valleley GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +42.619s 19 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki DNF 20 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing DNF 21 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team DNF

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 1m 25.858s (2022)

BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 1m 25.457s (2022, superpole)

Qualifying:

Pole: Ryan Vickers (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Glenn Irwin)

2022 at Cadwell Park (Round Seven)

Pole: Bradley Ray (2nd Rory Skinner, 3rdLee Jackson)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Rory Skinner

3:Danny Buchan

Race Two:

1:Danny Buchan

2:Bradley Ray

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Three:

1:Danny Buchan

2:Bradley Ray

3:Tommy Bridewell

Last Round (Thruxton)

Pole: Jason O’Halloran (2nd Ryan Vickers, 3rd Kyle Ryde)

Race One:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Charlie Nesbitt

3:Ryan Vickers

Race Two:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Charlie Nesbitt

Race Three:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Charlie Nesbitt

Crashes and Injuries and replacements

Storm Stacey was not the only DNF - Leon Haslam had set a lap good enough for pole in race two tomorrow before a mechanical took him out early on, when he was running in the top three.

Charlie Nesbitt was off his crutches and back on board his MasterMac Honda - but not for long - another fall at the hairpin ended his Sunday.

Max Cook began was withdrawn by Cheshire Holdings Kawasaki sfter his testing fall at the circuit on Friday. Danny Buchan was also withdrawn by Synetiq BMW Motorrad after his practice fall.

Tito Rabat is no longer with McAMS Yamaha. Danny Kent hopes to be back for the rest of the season after a huge and very expensive crash at Thruxton.

Luke Stapleford (16th) was in for Dean Harrison ( Manx Grand Prix) at DAO Racing.

Josh Owens and Andrew Irwin are both still out of action.

Where does that leave the championship?

After the first race at Cadwell Park, Tommy Bridewell saw his points lead shrink again. The #46 now has a total of 274, with Glenn Irwin’s victory slimming the gap frpm 26.5 to 19.5.

Jason O’Halloran also finished ahead of him so he moves onto 224.5, now 49.5 away from Bridewell. Kyle Ryde also made gains and is just half a point further back in fourth overall on 224.

Leon Haslam remains fifth despite another DNF with a tally of 201.