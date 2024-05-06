2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (2)
Results from race two, round two of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, which saw Glenn Irwin become a double winner.
The sprint race got the final day of race action at the second round of the British Superbike championship at Oulton Park under way, and it was once again Glenn Irwin who was in control for a second win.
The Ducati rider started from pole having set the fastest lap in race one and had multiple world champion Carl Fogarty on umbrella duties for him with PBM on the grid.
At lights out the #2 was straight out into the lead with fellow Ducati rider Christian Iddon applying early pressure.
The rider behind changed over the course of the race but Irwin was always able to soak up the challenge and pull away for second win, leaving him on for a treble with one race to still to come at Oulton Park.
|British Superbikes Round Two - Oulton Park - Race results (2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|18m 53.385s
|2
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.352s
|3
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Oxford Products Racing (Ducati)
|+0.586s
|4
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMSRacing (Yamaha)
|+0.687s
|5
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)
|+2.396s
|6
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)
|+3.106s
|7
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+3.703s
|8
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+4.106s
|9
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)
|+4.216s
|10
|Max Cook
|GBR
|Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki)
|+5.481s
|11
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+13.414s
|12
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)
|+13.821s
|13
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+16.363s
|14
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+21.700s
|15
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+22.009s
|16
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Kawasaki)
|+25.487s
|17
|Lewis Rollo
|GBR
|IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)
|+26.939s
|18
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|DAO Racing(Kawasaki)
|+27.155s
|19
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+27.532s
|20
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing (Honda)
|+28.405s
|21
|Jamie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+33.269s
|22
|Eemel Lahti
|FIN
|STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)
|+35.544s
|23
|Louis Valleley
|GBR
|NP Racing (Kawasaki)
|+53.767s
|24
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)
|DNF
|25
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|DNS
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|DNS
|27
|Franco Bourne
|GBR
|Rapid Honda (Honda)
|DNS
Tommy Bridewell qualified fourth and spent the early laps in that position, with Danny Kent ahead. Once through on Kent it didn’t take long for Bridewell to size up the rider in second - Iddon.
Lap eight saw the defending champion make his move at Cascades, the Oxford Products rider fought back but the #1 bike shut the door and gave chase to his 2023 title rival, Irwin.
The Northern Irish rider had pulled out enough of a gap as Bridewell cut through to second, leading over the line by 0.352s.
Iddon remained third in his 250th race start, continuing his improving run at Oulton Park, with two podium finishes in two races.
The front rider had broken away, so Kent was safe as the top Yamaha rider in fourth on the McAMS sponsored bike.
Kyle Ryde was fastest in the morning warm-up, but that didn’t translate to race pace for the sprint, his high hopes of a better performance over the shorter distance were soon dashed, but the OMG Grilla rider did make it to the front of the chasing group for fifth after a battle with Josh Brookes.
Jason O’Halloran also found a way past his fellow countryman to claim sixth for Completely Motorbikes, with the FHO Racing man not far behind in seventh.
Leon Haslam was battling in the same group and just held off the second Yamaha, with a struggling Ryan Vickers on board, bringing home his ROKiT Haslam BMW Motorrad bike in eighth.
Max Cook completed the top ten on the second Completely Motorbikes machine.
MasterMac Honda’s Lee Jackson was a distant eleventh, just ahead of Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) in the run to the chequered flag for twelfth.
Charlie Nesbitt was a lonely 13th on the second MasterMac Honda bike, clear of Honda’s Andrew Irwin in 14th, with an injury carrying Peter Hickman picking up the final point for FHO Racing.
Lewis Rollo was the best of the Pathway riders, in 17th aboard the Aprilia.
Fraser Rogers finished last, quick thinking seeing him avoiding the bike sin front, but sitting up and running onto the grass at Shell Oils ruined his chance of a second points finish at the Cheshire track.
Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:
Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s
Oulton Park in 2023
Round 2
Qualifying:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Storm Stacey
Race 1:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Glenn Irwin
Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Leon Haslam
Race 3:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Leon Haslam
3:Kyle Ryde
Round 9 (Showdown)
Qualifying:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Kyle Ryde
Race 1:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Leon Haslam
Race 2:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Kyle Ryde
Race 3:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Lee Jackson
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
There was only one faller in the race, with Luke Hedger crashing out of contention on lap seven.
Dean Harrison was out before a wheel had been turned in anger, pulling into the pits before the warm-up lap with an issue on his Honda.
Several riders were absent before the start of the race.
Rory Skinner had a crash in morning warm-up, which red flagged the session. Originally unconscious he was transferred to the medical centre where his situation improved. The TAS Racing rider was then transferred to hospital for further checks and care. It was confirmed that his helmet had come off during the fall.
The Scottish rider was discharged from hospital during the sprint race.
Also out of action, Tom Neave continued his recovery after three heavy falls in Spain and was replaced by Eemel Lahti at Stauff Fluid Power Kawasaki.
Alex Olsen is out with a fractured scaphoid, but is not replaced. Franco Bourne did not start the sprint.
Championship Standings
The points distribution in BSB sees the overall standings incredibly close after four races.
A win sees Glenn Irwin take over at the top, with 56 points, just one ahead of Kyle Ryde.
Ryde is, in turn, just one point ahead of Ryan Vickers, who lead the way before the sprint.
Danny Kent is fourth on 52 points with Christian Iddon completing the top five on 51 points - just five points separate the top five.
Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell sits sixth on a total of 37.