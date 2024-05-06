2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round two of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, which saw Glenn Irwin become a double winner.

Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 2
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The sprint race got the final day of race action at the second round of the British Superbike championship at Oulton Park under way, and it was once again Glenn Irwin who was in control for a second win.

The Ducati rider started from pole having set the fastest lap in race one and had multiple world champion Carl Fogarty on umbrella duties for him with PBM on the grid.

At lights out the #2 was straight out into the lead with fellow Ducati rider Christian Iddon applying early pressure.

The rider behind changed over the course of the race but Irwin was always able to soak up the challenge and pull away for second win, leaving him on for a treble with one race to still to come at Oulton Park.

British Superbikes Round Two - Oulton Park - Race results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)18m 53.385s
2Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.352s
3Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+0.586s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.687s
5Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+2.396s
6Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)+3.106s
7Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+3.703s
8Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+4.106s
9Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+4.216s
10Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+5.481s
11Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+13.414s
12Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+13.821s
13Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+16.363s
14Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+21.700s
15Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+22.009s
16Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)+25.487s
17Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)+26.939s
18Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)+27.155s
19Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+27.532s
20Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+28.405s
21Jamie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+33.269s
22Eemel LahtiFINSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)+35.544s
23Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)+53.767s
24Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)DNF
25Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)DNS
26Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNS
27Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)DNS

Tommy Bridewell qualified fourth and spent the early laps in that position, with Danny Kent ahead. Once through on Kent it didn’t take long for Bridewell to size up the rider in second - Iddon.

Lap eight saw the defending champion make his move at Cascades, the Oxford Products rider fought back but the #1 bike shut the door and gave chase to his 2023 title rival, Irwin.

The Northern Irish rider had pulled out enough of a gap as Bridewell cut through to second, leading over the line by 0.352s.

Iddon remained third in his 250th race start, continuing his improving run at Oulton Park, with two podium finishes in two races.

The front rider had broken away, so Kent was safe as the top Yamaha rider in fourth on the McAMS sponsored bike.

Kyle Ryde was fastest in the morning warm-up, but that didn’t translate to race pace for the sprint, his high hopes of a better performance over the shorter distance were soon dashed, but the OMG Grilla rider did make it to the front of the chasing group for fifth after a battle with Josh Brookes.

Jason O’Halloran also found a way past his fellow countryman to claim sixth for Completely Motorbikes, with the FHO Racing man not far behind in seventh.

Leon Haslam was battling in the same group and just held off the second Yamaha, with a struggling Ryan Vickers on board, bringing home his ROKiT Haslam BMW Motorrad bike in eighth.

Max Cook completed the top ten on the second Completely Motorbikes machine.

MasterMac Honda’s Lee Jackson was a distant eleventh, just ahead of Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) in the run to the chequered flag for twelfth.

Charlie Nesbitt was a lonely 13th on the second MasterMac Honda bike, clear of Honda’s Andrew Irwin in 14th, with an injury carrying Peter Hickman picking up the final point for FHO Racing.

Lewis Rollo was the best of the Pathway riders, in 17th aboard the Aprilia.

Fraser Rogers finished last, quick thinking seeing him avoiding the bike sin front, but sitting up and running onto the grass at Shell Oils ruined his chance of a second points finish at the Cheshire track.

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s

Oulton Park in 2023

Round 2
Qualifying:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Storm Stacey

Race 1:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Glenn Irwin

Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:
1: Glenn Irwin 
2: Leon Haslam
3:Kyle Ryde

Round 9 (Showdown)

Qualifying:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 1: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Leon Haslam

Race 2: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 3: 
1: Tommy Bridewell 
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Lee Jackson

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There was only one faller in the race, with Luke Hedger crashing out of contention on lap seven.

Dean Harrison was out before a wheel had been turned in anger, pulling into the pits before the warm-up lap with an issue on his Honda.

Several riders were absent before the start of the race.

Rory Skinner had a crash in morning warm-up, which red flagged the session. Originally unconscious he was transferred to the medical centre where his situation improved. The TAS Racing rider was then transferred to hospital for further checks and care. It was confirmed that his helmet had come off during the fall.

The Scottish rider was discharged from hospital during the sprint race.

Also out of action, Tom Neave continued his recovery after three heavy falls in Spain and was replaced by Eemel Lahti at Stauff Fluid Power Kawasaki.

Alex Olsen is out with a fractured scaphoid, but is not replaced. Franco Bourne did not start the sprint.

Championship Standings

The points distribution in BSB sees the overall standings incredibly close after four races.

A win sees Glenn Irwin take over at the top, with 56 points, just one ahead of Kyle Ryde.

Ryde is, in turn, just one point ahead of Ryan Vickers, who lead the way before the sprint.

Danny Kent is fourth on 52 points with Christian Iddon completing the top five on 51 points - just five points separate the top five.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell sits sixth on a total of 37.

