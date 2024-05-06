BSB Oulton Park: Rory Skinner transferred to hospital after warm-up crash

Rory Skinner crashed in the morning session and was in need of further attention after his helmet came off in the fall at Oulton Park.

Rory Skinner, Oulton Park, 2024
Rory Skinner, Oulton Park, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Rory Skinner was out for morning warm-up to start the Bank Holiday Monday at Oulton Park when the session was red flagged for his fall at Island Bend.

There was a delay to allow for the #11 to be assisted by medics trackside before he was transferred to the Oulton Park medical centre, where he was reported to have regained consciousness.

From there it was decided further attention was necessary and the Scottish rider was transferred again, to the local hospital for scans.

It was also reported that his helmet had come off in the crash, something that was later confirmed in an official statement from Bennetts British Superbikes.

The 22 year-old has back in action in BSB for the 2024 season following a stint in Moto2 last year, now with the TAS Racing Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad team.

UPDATE: Skinner was discharged from hospital later in the day, during the sprint race.

Full Statement below:

“MEDICAL UPDATE: Rory Skinner crashed during the warm up session at Island Bend. The session was immediately red flagged. Rory was briefly unconscious at the scene, he was attended to trackside by the BSB medical team before being transferred to the Circuit Medical Centre for further assessment and stabilisation.

At which point he was conscious and talking to the medical team and his attending relative. He was then transferred by ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for scans and further assessment. The MCRCB are investigating the circumstances of the incident, during which his helmet came off.”

