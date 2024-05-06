2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (3)

Results from race three, round two of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, with Glenn Irwin a triple winner.

Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 3
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 3
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The final race of round two at Oulton Park saw Glenn Irwin come away a triple winner, but the manor of victory was very different.

Christian Iddon had the early lead after starting from pole, and Irwin was happy to sit behind on the Hagar PBM, confident that as both men were on Ducati bikes, that letting his rival use up tyres would play to his favour.

The #2 bike made a move for the lead at the end of lap twelve - but couldn’t shake the Oxford Products machine.

Unlike his other two wins at the Cheshire track, which had been confident and dominant from out front, this time Irwin was forced to run defensive lines to keep Iddon at bay.

The local rider gave everything on the last lap to find a way around the Northern Irishman, but even the slipstream to the line was not enough, Irwin blocked to perfection with wide lines and late braking to win by 0.128s.

 

British Superbikes Round Two - Oulton Park - Race results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)28m 20.762s
2Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+0.128s
3Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+0.511s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.665s
5Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+5.945s
6Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+6.077s
7Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)+6.195s
8Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+11.025s
9Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+16.629s
10Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+19.743s
11Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+19.951s
12Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)+20.094s
13Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+21.302s
14Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+32.207s
15Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+35.721s
16Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+42.083s
17Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+42.130s
18Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)+52.288s
19Eemel LahtiFINSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)+57.705s
20Jamie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+1m 02.716s
21Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)+1 lap
22Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)DNF
23Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNF
24Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)DNF
25Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNS
26Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)DNS
27Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)DNS

Iddon made it a trio of podiums at his home track in second, his best result of the season.

Danny Kent was sitting third for most of the distance but was stalked and chased down by Ryan Vickers.

With the issues fixed on his OMG Grilla bike, he was able to catch Danny Kent with enough time to put in a pass on the final lap as Hizzys. Once past his fellow Yamaha rider, Vickers looked to have the pace to catch the Ducati duo, but not enough track left to do so.

Kent was safe in fourth, with a gap back to the chasing pack.

Leon Haslam and Tommy Bridewell were at war for that place, with the #1 bike taking the lead of the next group on lap eight. The ROKiT Haslam racing rider never gave up and kept the Honda in his sights - and was able to claim fifth back on the penultimate lap.

Jason O’Halloran was all action in the same group at the beginning of the race and was briefly ahead of the duo on his way to seventh for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki.

There was clear track before Josh Brookes took eighth for FHO Racing, Max Cook arrived at the chequered flag next for ninth on the second Completely Motorbikes entry.

Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts) lead the next group on track over the line to complete the top ten.

Lee Jackson looked more comfortable as he brought home his MasterMac Honda in a close eleventh, with attention right behind from Danny Buchan, who collected his best finish of the season so far in twelfth for DAO Racing.

The remaining points on offer went to Charlie Nesbitt in 13th for MasterMac Honda, Fraser Rogers in 14th for Tag Racing Honda and Andrew Irwin on the factory Honda in 15th.

Dean Harrison picked up the most places in the race, making up nine spots, to just miss out in 16th.

Lewis Rollo was once again the best placed Pathway rider finishing 18th on the Aprilia.

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s

Oulton Park in 2023

Round 2
Qualifying:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Storm Stacey

Race 1:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Glenn Irwin

Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:
1: Glenn Irwin 
2: Leon Haslam
3:Kyle Ryde

Round 9 (Showdown)

Qualifying:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 1: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Leon Haslam

Race 2: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 3: 
1: Tommy Bridewell 
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Lee Jackson

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Oulton Park continued it’s trend for spectacular crashes with Brayden Elliott clipped on the leg by his bike as he exited at the half way mark.

Peter Hickman fell soon after, his crash left his FHO Racing bike upside down and Hickman in the middle of the track, with all the riders behind managing to miss him before he could move. Hickman, already carrying injury looked more disappointed than hurt, walking away shaking his head following his fast turn one exit.

Kyle Ryde had an issue with his Yamaha a lap later, which saw him pull in to the pits and call it a day on lap ten.

Since the start of the Oulton Park meet Luke Hedger, Franco Bourne and Rory Skinner have withdrawn.

After his warm-up crash, Rory Skinner has now been discharged from hospital - the fast spinning fall saw him lose his helmet but he was back in his team garage to see race three.

Ahead of the weekend both Alex Olsen and Tom Neave were withdrawn. Neave was replaced by Eemel Lahti(19th).

Championship Standings

A triple race win sees Glenn Irwin pull out an advantage, a maximum Haul at Oulton Park taking him to a leading total of 74.

Ryan Vickers fast finish lifts him to second, six points adrift.

A consistent run from Christian Iddon, his first triple podium visit since 2021, saw a leap up to third overall, on 67 points, one behind Vickers.

Danny Kent is fourth after five races with 64, with a DNF seeing Kyle Ryde slip back to fifth on 55.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell remains sixth now on 47 points.

