2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (2)

The British Superbikes Donington Park round continued with the first of two Sunday races, with sprint victory taken by Bradley Ray, leading from the front to take him to a double win, wit race three still to come.

Ray remained the man to beat, launching from second on the grid a strong start saw him sneak the holeshot under rival Kyle Ryde and lead out of turn one.

Glenn Irwin followed through and applied pressure from behind, with the Raceways bike briefly passed by the Ducati on lap four, with Ray immediately back ahead.

At the Foggy Esses on lap eight of twelve, Irwin went for the lead, but Ray broke later than expected for The PBM rider, who sat up and ran up the slip road, ensuring he gave up enough time when re-joining, but with his winning chances now over in fourth.

Ray was lapping metronomically up front, with Ryde - now behind again, able to keep pace but not catch up, and the #28 was faultless - allowing him to take his second win of the meeting by 1.110s.



After topping warm-up and starting from pole Ryde was second again, picking up his second trophy of the season for OMG Nitrous Competition Yamaha as he continued to improve on his home track.

Irwin had more entertainment for the vast crowd at the GP circuit, with a late lunge for third.

Undeterred after dropping to fourth, the Ducati man was instantly back working on regaining a podium finish - but Rory Skinner ahead was putting in the performance his Friday had indicated was possible - setting a new in race lap record trying to keep up with the lead Yamaha duo.

Once on his rear wheel Irwin was looking for a way around the Cheshire Mouldings bike, tough as both riders were on a Ducati, with similar power and advantages.

Irwin saw his chance on the last lap and made his move heading into the chicane - Skinner looked to keep the position underneath on the brakes, but his sliding bike almost unseated him, leaving Irwin clear to pick up the final podium spot. Skinner’s speed will see him start from pole instead of fifth for race three.

Leon Haslam had been lowering the lap record before Skinner beat his efforts, but could not make up the difference after passing Andrew Irwin for fifth, where he finished for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Race one podium finisher Josh Brookes also made a pass for sixth for DAO Racing, taking top Honda honours from the injured Irwin on the Honda Racing UK bike, riding with a shoulder injury, he held firm for seventh.

Teammate Tommy Bridewell started eighth and finished eighth as his struggles continued.

Max Cook finished the race to the relief of the AJN Steelstock team after his technical on the first lap of the first race, the top Kawasaki in ninth.

The top ten over the line was completed by John McPhee, top rookie for the second race in a row for MasterMac Honda.



2025 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park- Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 17m 30.461s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +1.110s 3 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +1.899s 4 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +2.193s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +4.061s 6 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +4.272s 7 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +6.435s 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +7.204s 9 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +7.615s 10 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +9.317s 11 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +9.685s 12 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +18.515s 13 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +19.021s 14 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +19.703s 15 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +21.064s 16 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +21.780s 17 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +24.442s 18 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +40.291s 19 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +44.291s 20 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +50.633s 21 Tom Sykes GBR SENCAT In Competition by Swann Racing(Aprilia) DNF 22 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 23 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) DNF 24 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) DNF 25 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 26 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF

The Scottish rider was battling on track with fellow former Moto3 rider Danny Kent, with the McAMS rider eleventh, clear of twelfth placed Fraser Rogers, winning his own duel with rookie Scott Swann for twelfth for TAG Honda.

The remaining points went to Swann in 13th for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda, Billy McConnell in 14th for C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing and Peter Hickman in 15th for his own LEW 8Ten racing team.



Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

New lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 26.907s

New race lap record: Rory Skinner (Ducati, 2025) 1m 26.952s



Donington Park in 2024:

Race 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Race 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)

Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Jaimie van Sikkelerus was the first faller - his bike travelled on the track and into the path of an unfortunate Charlie Nesbitt, who couldn’t avoid it and was sent flying into the gravel.

Christian Iddon was next to exit, off from eleventh on lap four.

Storm Stacey and Jamie Davis, both heavy fallers on Saturday, retied from the race.

Tom Sykes had a tough Friday as replacement for Lewis Rollo at Sencat In Competition by Swann Racing Aprilia. Sykes has won at Donington as recently as 2022, taking victory in both race two and the sprint, but Saturday saw him struggle in qualifying, Last as Davis did not make the grid after his bike issue, which lead to a crash, going on to retire from the race when heavily off the pace.

I4th in warm-up hinted at a better Sunday, with Sykes now 22nd on the grid, and ran 18th until he too pulled back into the pits.

Championship Standings

Ray had pulled into a lead following his race one win on Saturday, with Irwin, Haslam and Ryde all in close pursuit.

That was extended by another win, moving Ray to 68 points, now ten clear of Glenn Irwin on 58. Consistency from Ryde sees him third on 55, with Haslam remaining close behind on 53. The title top five is completed by Brookes on 34.

McPhee takes over as top rookie with 15 points gained so far to Swann on 13 after four races.