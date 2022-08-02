Team BMW's Colin Turkington has emerged as the British Touring Car Championship points leader following a strong weekend across the border during Scotland's Knockhill round.

The four-time BTCC champion delivered his strongest points haul of the season so far with a grand total of 44 combined across the three Knockhill races.

Turkington finished the first two races in the position from where he started from third on the grid, before ending a profitable day in fourth during the reverse grid race.

The 40-year old expressed his delight with enjoying such a strong showing, but admitted he lacked the final bit of pace he needed to reach the top step of the podium.

"Three top four results is a really strong weekend – big, big points. Maybe I was missing the last little bit of pace but with the hybrid I had, it was important to bag the points," Turkington told Crash.net.

"Some weekends you get it hooked up in the sweet-spot, like I did at Croft and some weekends it’s a bit harder. Whenever that’s the case, to still score these points is mega.

"On race day, you’ve just got to keep doing your own thing, but I’m sure we can have a look at that next week.

"When you get to Brands Hatch nobody remembers what’s happened at Knockhill. It’s just important to score well and get the car home and keep improving on all sides."

Having scored two podiums in the opening two races, Turkington looked in prime position to make it three podiums from three in race three.

The BMW 330e M Sport driver surged up to third position and was chasing down Toyota's Rory Butcher for second position. However, Turkington then fell back into the clutches of his West Surrey Racing team mate Jake Hill, and was powerless in keeping Hill at bay.

Playing the team game, Turkington waved Hill through and settled for fourth, which has given the BMW runner a five-point lead ahead of Tom Ingram in the drivers' championship.

"It was a battle from start to finish. It’s Knockhill, close and exciting racing. It’s always one I enjoy but we move onto Snetterton now," Turkington continued.

"My pace was good in the beginning but it slowed up once I got to Rory [Butcher], which then allowed Jake [Hill] to come. The car was strong at the beginning, dropped off a bit but I’m still happy with where I ended up."