BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (1)

4 Jun 2023
Ashley Sutton - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full race results of round ten of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS/DIFF
1Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST16 laps
2Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+2.513s
3Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+4.086s
4Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport+8.506s
5Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+10.753s
6Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+11.128s
7Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+21.941s
8Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+26.971s
9Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+27.698s
10Bobby ThompsonAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+27.694s
11Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+28.265s
12Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+30.099s
13Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+30.195s
14Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+30.505s
15Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+31.563s
16Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+31.715s
17George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport+32.496s
18Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+32.685s
19Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport+41.646s
20Will PowellOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R+43.861s
21Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+44.569s
22Nicolas HamiltonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+55.279s
23Jade EdwardsRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon+1'03.225s
24Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST+1'17.169s
25Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon+3 laps
26Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N+5 laps
27Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon+6 laps