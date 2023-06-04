BTCC Thruxton: Race Results (1)
Full race results of round ten of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Thruxton.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS/DIFF
|1
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|16 laps
|2
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+2.513s
|3
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+4.086s
|4
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+8.506s
|5
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+10.753s
|6
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+11.128s
|7
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+21.941s
|8
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+26.971s
|9
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+27.698s
|10
|Bobby Thompson
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+27.694s
|11
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+28.265s
|12
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+30.099s
|13
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+30.195s
|14
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+30.505s
|15
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+31.563s
|16
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+31.715s
|17
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+32.496s
|18
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|+32.685s
|19
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|+41.646s
|20
|Will Powell
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|+43.861s
|21
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+44.569s
|22
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+55.279s
|23
|Jade Edwards
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|+1'03.225s
|24
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+1'17.169s
|25
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|+3 laps
|26
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|+5 laps
|27
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|+6 laps