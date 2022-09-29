5 Tracks That F1 NEED to Bring Back Video of 5 Tracks That F1 NEED to Bring Back

Hamilton’s best chance of winning?

On paper, the Singapore Grand Prix should be Hamilton and George Russell’s best chance of taking their first victory of the season.

In recent months, Mercedes’ best turn of pace came at the Hungaroring and Zandvoort - both are not street circuits but share similar characteristics to Singapore's Marina Bay track, where teams are required to run high downforce aero packages.

“On the simulations it says it should be one of our better tracks," Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1 at Monza. "But I'm trying to stay on the careful side with any predictions.”

However, Russell was less optimistic: "I think, on paper, Singapore should suit our car - but when we look back at the street circuits of Monaco and Azerbaijan, our car doesn't fare too well over the bumps.

"So, we're not too sure how it will fall out. But we need to keep on pushing, keep on improving the car and I'm pleased that we've got a clear direction we need to go now."

The former Williams driver stormed to pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix, while Hamilton showed race-winning pace on race day at Zandvoort.

However, one main weakness for Mercedes has been qualifying and their ability to get the tyres into the right window.

In theory, there should be no issues for Mercedes because of the high track temperatures.

Singapore has often been a weakness for Mercedes, but it could pose their best and last chance of a win in 2022, especially if porpoising doesn’t resurface.

Verstappen to take the title?

After taking 11 wins in 16 races, Max Verstappen could become a two-time F1 champion this weekend.

Given how poor things looked for Verstappen after his second DNF of the season in Australia, it has been a remarkable turnaround for the Red Bull driver.

The Dutchman will win the title if he wins in Singapore for the first time, and Charles Leclerc finishes ninth or lower, and Sergio Perez finishes fourth or lower (no FL) or fifth with the fastest lap.

Realistically, Verstappen will take his second title at the Japanese Grand Prix - the home of former engine supplier Honda.

Singapore should be Red Bull’s weakest track out of the remaining six races, but given Verstappen's form, it would be foolish to rule him out of winning again.

More Singapore magic from Vettel?

Sebastian Vettel will race in Singapore for the final time in his F1 career after announcing his retirement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The German is the king of the Marina Bay streets, winning on five previous occasions (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019).

Some of his pole laps have been breathtaking, and his final victory to date in 2019 required an incredible outlap to overcut teammate Leclerc.

While an astonishing sixth win in Singapore is highly-unlikely, Vettel should be confident of a strong weekend, particularly as Aston Martin have tended to fare better at low-speed circuits.

How will Albon cope on return?

Williams have announced that Alex Albon will make his return after missing the last race at Monza due to appendicitis.

Albon’s availability for Singapore was in doubt after Williams revealed he was transferred to intensive care after a number of “unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications occurred” leading to respiratory failure.

Since then, Albon has been on the mend and will return to the cockpit on Friday.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend,” Albon said. “My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving. It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

Singapore is the longest race of the year - usually taking around two hours - putting intense physical strain on the drivers.

Nyck de Vries will likely be on standby if Albon struggles during the Friday running.

Schumacher’s last opportunity to impress

Time is running out for Mick Schumacher as he looks to prolong his F1 career into 2023.

All the signs are pointing towards Haas wanting Nico Hulkenberg, which means Schumacher would be without a drive for next year.

After a rough start to the year, the German has turned things around, scoring points in Austria and Britain.

While points have eluded him and Haas since then, Schumacher has consistently out-performed Kevin Magnussen.

It has gone under the radar due to the Haas team's lack of outright performance and no headline grabbing results from Schumacher.

Rightly or wrongly, Haas boss Guenther Steiner wants more from Schumacher - so maybe he can do that in Singapore.

But if you look into the data, Schumacher is already doing enough to warrant another season with Haas.