Predicting the remaining F1 constructors’ battles in 2023

Red Bull secured their sixth-ever F1 constructors’ title at last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix as Max Verstappen took a dominant 13th victory of the season.

However, the rest of the constructors’ championship is still yet to be decided.

Just 20 points separate Mercedes and Ferrari in the battle for second and third, while McLaren are rapidly closing in on Aston Martin for fourth.

Alpine and Williams look settled in sixth and seventh respectively, but Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri are involved in a titanic scrap for P8.

Points scored in the last five races:

Red Bull - 163

Ferrari - 109

Mercedes - 79

McLaren - 75

Aston Martin - 37

Alpine - 31

Williams - 10

AlphaTauri - 3

Haas - 1

Alfa Romeo - 1

Battle for P2/P3 - Mercedes v Ferrari

One battle that will certainly go down to the wire is the battle for second in the constructors’ championship.

It looked like Mercedes had it wrapped up during the European leg of the season as Ferrari struggled for form at Britain and Hungary.

After the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari were 57 points behind Mercedes, with Aston Martin splitting the two teams.

To Ferrari’s credit, a combination of upgrades seeming to make their car more docile in terms of handling and circuits suiting their package (Spa, Monza and Marina Bay) has put them in the fight for runners up behind Red Bull.

There’s no doubt that Ferrari’s (and McLaren’s) peaks are higher than Mercedes, however, their consistency is a big reason as to why they're second in the first place.

Ferrari have clearly turned a corner, even operationally, with strategic mistakes becoming less frequent.

Ferrari have the edge in qualifying, while Mercedes tend to fare better on race day - a trend that stretches back to the latter part of last year.

Verdict: Mercedes - their consistency and reliability should mean they pip Ferrari to second overall.

Battle for P4/P5 - Aston Martin v McLaren

It’s crazy to think given how they started the year that McLaren are now heavy favourites to take fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Over the last six races, they’ve only scored four fewer points than Mercedes, and since introducing their Austria package, only Verstappen has out-scored Lando Norris.

McLaren are in great form - and are in no sign of slowing down following their double-podium finish at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Conversely, Aston Martin are in free fall, with Fernando Alonso often battling it out with the Alpines lately, while Lance Stroll is consistently knocked out in Q1.

With a number of tracks - most notably Qatar - likely to suit McLaren and allow them to score podiums, P4 looks inevitable for the Woking outfit.

Verdict: McLaren - they have a faster car with two drivers capable of scoring big results.

Battle for P8/P9/P10 - Haas v Alfa Romeo v AlphaTauri

The final battle that still needs to be settled is for eighth in the constructors’ championship.

Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri are separated by just seven points heading into the remaining rounds.

It’s an interesting battle as currently, following their raft of upgrades, AlphaTauri have the more competitive car.

Liam Lawson’s AlphaTauri to their total in Singapore, while Yuki Tsunoda qualified in the top 10 at Suzuka but failed to maintain it.

At this end of the field, points are hard to come by, so seven points for AlphaTauri to make up on Haas won’t be easy.

However, they have the pace advantage and all it takes is a couple of retirements or a slightly crazy race to change things.

Haas’ struggles on a Sunday mean picking up points is unlikely for them, while Alfa Romeo have lacked outright pace for most of the year - Hungary aside.

Haas’ upgrade in Austin could turn the tide but AlphaTauri - given their raw performance - have the best opportunity of moving up the order.

Verdict: AlphaTauri - should be a in a better position to make the most of any chaotic races and thus come home with some big points.

Crash.net's F1 constructors’ championship prediction

1st - Red Bull

2nd - Mercedes

3rd - Ferrari

4th - McLaren

5th - Aston Martin

6th - Alpine

7th - Williams

8th - AlphaTauri

9th - Haas

10th - Alfa Romeo