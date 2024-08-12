Who will replace Lewis Hamilton? Four F1 2025 seats up for grabs...

There are just four seats remaining up for grabs on the F1 2025 driver line-up following Carlos Sainz’s decision to move to Williams.

Mercedes boast the most competitive drive left, with the German manufacturer yet to confirm who will replace Lewis Hamilton, who is taking Sainz's place at Ferrari next season.

Red Bull’s sister team RB, along with fellow midfield runners Alpine and Sauber, also need to decide who will fill their sole-remaining vacant seats for 2025.

We've rounded up the current state of play in the driver market…

Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the overwhelming favourite to take the seat seven-time world champion Hamilton will vacate at the end of the year.

The Italian teenage sensation has long been the leading contender to race alongside George Russell next season, something which was hinted at when Mercedes overlooked more experienced options such as Sainz.

Antonelli endured a difficult start to his maiden F2 season but has impressed of late, claiming a sprint and feature race victory at Silverstone and Budapest.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Mercedes plan to announce the 17-year-old’s graduation to F1 for 2025 at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza later this month.

Is Kimi Antonelli set to drive for Mercedes in 2025?

“I think he’s showing signs of the brilliance they keep talking about,” Damon Hill tipped.

“When you get those frissons of pundits saying ‘did you see that? that was pretty impressive’. Then you know that he’s starting to mature and show this form, this talent that we’ve heard so much about.

“Definitely think, give him another half a season or something…”

RB

Red Bull are set to decide whether reserve driver Liam Lawson will be granted a permanent F1 drive for 2025 in September.

The 22-year-old Kiwi has already made his F1 debut, impressing in five cameo outings for the Faenza squad last year when he stood in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo.

Having been forced to spend the 2023 campaign on the sidelines, he is desperate to secure a full-time seat for next season.

With Sergio Perez’s Red Bull seat appearing safe until the end of the season, it seems Lawson’s best shot will come at RB.

Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

However, should Red Bull opt to promote Lawson, one of either Perez or Ricciardo would need to make way in their driver pool because Yuki Tsunoda has already been handed a contract extension for next year.

Ricciardo has the rest of this season to scrap to keep his place.

Before he was confirmed as staying with RB for the second half of this year, Ricciardo shed light on the unpredictability of the driver market.

“Every race or few races the narrative changes,” he said.

“That’s the sport we’re in. Things are happening quickly.

“Just got to try in these situations to focus on yourself, get the most out of that and see where the wind takes me. No changes from the approach.”

Alpine

Jack Doohan appears to be in pole position to replace the outgoing and Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.

Autosport have reported that reserve driver Doohan, who is the son of five-time 500cc world champion Mick, is on the verge of a deal that will see him race alongside Pierre Gasly next season.

After being turned down by Sainz, Alpine are thought to be leaning towards handing 21-year-old Doohan - who has been part of the French manufacturer’s young driver programme since 2022 - his F1 debut.

Jack Doohan drives for Alpine in FP1 at Silverstone

“The Enstone-squad rate him highly, he’s a fast and popular member of the team, and Alpine are keen to prove their Driver Academy provides a genuine path all the way to the top,” F1.com’s Lawrence Barretto reported.

Hill said about Doohan: “Jack is a very professional driver. He acquitted himself well.

“He’s shown that he can race. He’s smart and inquisitive. He seems to be there asking all the questions - doing the groundwork with the team.

“He will definitely be an interesting guy to give a crack to. He’s yet to have proven credentials in F1 like Ollie Bearman who’s jumped in the car and done a race. A lot of these guys are capable.

“They’re so well prepared they won’t have a problem when they get into F1.”

Sauber

Having missed out on their first choice Sainz, Sauber’s options to partner new signing Nico Hulkenberg have somewhat dwindled.

One of Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Gunayu could end up retaining the seat they currently occupy, but the Swiss outfit may look elsewhere if they decide a complete overhaul is required.

Sauber are mooted to be keen on Lawson’s services and might wait and see what Red Bull do before making a call, in case he becomes available.

After losing his seat to Ocon for 2025, Kevin Magnussen is a free agent and could be another potential candidate. Could an unlikely reunion with Hulkenberg happen at Sauber?

It remains to be seen what influence former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto’s arrival at Hinwil will have on Sauber’s driver line-up decision as the team keeps 2026 – and the beginning of their Audi partnership – firmly in mind.