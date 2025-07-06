British GP F1 driver ratings: Charles Leclerc crumbles again in changeable conditions

Lando Norris - 8

Was the 2025 British Grand Prix a vintage weekend for Lando Norris? No. But he kept it clean and got the job done in front of his home crowd. After struggling for pace in the first half of the race, Norris had the edge on teammate Oscar Piastri in the second half, meaning it was a deserved victory despite the penalty for the Australian.

Oscar Piastri - 7.5

A big missed opportunity for Piastri at the British GP. He was penalised for aggressively braking under the Safety Car when running ahead of Max Verstappen.

Nico Hulkenberg - 10

Another stunning weekend from Nico Hulkenberg, who finally claimed his first F1 career podium. He didn’t put a foot wrong in the race, bouncing back from a shocking qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton - 7.5

There will be mixed emotions for Lewis Hamilton. He should have put his Ferrari on the front row of the grid in qualifying. Hamilton showed flashes of pace in the race – but nothing outstanding.

Max Verstappen - 7

Verstappen threw away a likely podium with an uncharacteristic mistake after the Safety Car. While the Red Bull was never a close match for the McLaren in race trim, Verstappen’s rating has been hit due to his own mistake.

Pierre Gasly - 9

Pierre Gasly was one of the stars of the weekend. Q3 and a top-six finish in the race.

Lance Stroll - 7.5

While Lance Stroll lacked overall pace at Silverstone, strategy calls worked in the Canadian’s favour. He ran in the podium spots but dropped down the order. His final stint on the slicks was disappointing.

Alex Albon - 7.5

A quiet race for Alex Albon but he came away with a much-needed points finish.

Fernando Alonso - 8

Fernando Alonso was left frustrated by Aston Martin’s strategy calls, complaining about how they consistently get it wrong with his side of the garage. He was one of the first drivers to come in for slicks at the end of the race – but it didn’t work in his favour.

George Russell - 7

George Russell gambled multiple times with risky strategy calls at the British GP but none of them seemed to pay off. A race to forget for the British driver.

Ollie Bearman - 6

You can’t question Ollie Bearman’s pace and potential. However, his execution is severely lacking at the moment. He picked up a 10-place grid penalty for a red flag and clashed with teammate Esteban Ocon.

Carlos Sainz - 7.5

Carlos Sainz was on course for a solid points finish until an incident with Charles Leclerc, which put both drivers in the gravel. The Spaniard sustained damage and ruined his afternoon.

Esteban Ocon - 6.5

Haas gambled with Ocon early on as they kept him out on worn intermediates. However, they were forced to pit him under the second Safety Car.

Charles Leclerc - 4

This weekend was comfortably Leclerc’s worst of the year so far. He made a major error on his final lap in Q3, costing him a front-row starting position. His call to come in for slicks early on didn’t pay off and he spent too many laps stuck behind Albon. It was capped off by an error when defending from Sainz into Stowe, taking both drivers off into the gravel trap.

Yuki Tsunoda - 4

Yuki Tsunoda’s tough time at Red Bull goes on. He showed better pace in qualifying but a loss of power cost him a spot in Q3. Like Verstappen, Tsunoda struggled for pace in the race. He also received a 10-second penalty for an incident with Bearman.

Kimi Antonelli - 5.5

Kimi Antonelli struggled for pace at Silverstone relative to teammate Russell. He was blameless for his retirement, with Hadjar crashing into him, resulting in substantial damage to the rear of his Mercedes.

Isack Hadjar - 4.5

Another tricky weekend for Isack Hadjar, whose race ended after running into the back of Antonelli.

Gabriel Bortoleto - 4.5

Gabriel Bortoleto continues to impress over one lap, out-qualifying veteran teammate Hulkenberg. He crashed out of the race, though, spinning out on slick tyres when it was damp.

Liam Lawson - N/A

Liam Lawson’s British GP ended on the opening lap after contact with Ocon.

Franco Colapinto - N/A

Franco Colapinto’s race ended before it began as he didn’t take the race start for Alpine.