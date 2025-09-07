Which F1 driver got the highest rating following an enthralling Italian Grand Prix at Monza?

Max Verstappen - 9

Max Verstappen continues to show why he’s the best on the 2025 F1 grid. His pole position lap was electric, and he converted that into a dominant victory. The only blemish on Verstappen’s weekend was his start, as he was done on the brakes by Lando Norris.

Lando Norris - 8.5

It was one of Norris’ better weekends. He had a decisive advantage over teammate Oscar Piastri in the first stint of the race. To his credit, his move and bravery on the opening lap against Verstappen were impressive – something we don’t tend to see.

Oscar Piastri - 7.5

Piastri will be pleased to have lost just three points to Norris in the title race. He didn’t look comfortable for much of the race and was simply the second-fastest McLaren driver at Monza.

Charles Leclerc - 8.5

There’s no doubt that Charles Leclerc is the most exciting driver in F1 right now. Aside from his qualifying pace, his wheel-to-wheel racecraft is devastating. He tried his best to keep Piastri behind in the early phase of the race, ultimately settling for fourth.

George Russell - 8.5

Another solid weekend from George Russell. He was left to rue Mercedes’ decision not to give him a set of mediums for Q3 after showing lightning speed on them earlier in qualifying. Aside from that, it was a solid race and weekend.

Lewis Hamilton - 7

A fairly tidy weekend from Lewis Hamilton overall. He was around a tenth off Leclerc in qualifying. Hamilton recovered well from his five-place grid penalty.

Alex Albon - 8.5

Alex Albon continues to deliver on race day for Williams. He was slightly slower than teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying, as they were both knocked out in Q2. A mighty stint on the hard tyre meant Albon could jump the other midfield runners, such as Gabriel Bortoleto.

Gabriel Bortoleto - 9

Bortoleto is a star of the future. He continues to have the edge over teammate Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying, who’s renowned for being a standout qualifier. Bortoleto converted it into another decent points haul.

Kimi Antonelli - 6

Another underwhelming weekend from Kimi Antonelli. A poor start put him on the back foot. He was stuck behind Yuki Tsunoda for most of the first stint, while an early pit stop didn’t work in his favour.

Isack Hadjar - 8

Starting from the pit lane, Isack Hadjar drove a perfect race to come away with the final point. Benefitting from Carlos Sainz’s clash with Ollie Bearman, Hadjar will be satisfied with his drive at Monza.

Carlos Sainz - 6.5

Sainz’s chances of a points finish were effectively ruined after his clash with Bearman into the second chicane on Lap 41. Even without that, Sainz struggled for pace, particularly on the mediums, having to move over for his teammate after Williams instructed him to do so.

Ollie Bearman - 6.5

Another incident for Bearman means he’s just two penalty points away from a one-race ban. Lightning quick, but he struggles to execute at the moment.

Yuki Tsunoda - 5

Tsunoda has made clear progress over one lap, but his race pace is nowhere relative to Verstappen. Tsunoda picked up damage after contact with Liam Lawson.

Liam Lawson - 5.5

A bit of an off weekend for Lawson. He qualified at the back and struggled to make much progress despite moving up the order due to an early stop onto the hards.

Esteban Ocon - 5.5

Ocon was the slower of the two Haas cars at Monza. His long stint on the hards didn’t pay off, as he had to serve a five-second time penalty for an incident with Lance Stroll.

Pierre Gasly - 6

Alpine had the slowest car at Monza as they continue to be hampered by their underperforming Renault power unit. Gasly won the battle of the Alpines on race day.

Franco Colapinto - 6

Franco Colapinto did well to out-qualify Gasly at Monza. He fell behind him in the race, but overall, it was a solid weekend for the Argentine.

Lance Stroll - 5.5

Stroll was beaten in qualifying by Fernando Alonso for the 28th consecutive weekend. A long first stint didn’t pay off due to a slow Aston Martin pit stop.

Fernando Alonso - 8.5

Luck continues to evade Alonso after a suspension failure ruined a likely top-eight finish at the Italian GP.

Nico Hulkenberg - N/A

Hulkenberg’s race ended on the formation lap due to a hydraulic issue.

