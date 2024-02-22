2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing: Day 2 as it happened
A recap of everything that happened on the opening day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
It was a busy second day of F1 testing ahead of the 2024 season with another eight horus of running at the Bahrain international Circuit.
That's a wrap on the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain. An impressive day from Ferrari, but all the paddock talk is about Red Bull's pace.
We will continue our live coverage of testing tomorrow morning from 6:30am, with the action getting underway at 7am UK time.
Here's how day two finished up with the full classification from Bahrain
That's day two done and dusted.
Sainz on top ahead of Perez and Hamilton.
Safety Car restart and now a standing start underway.
Hamilton, Norris and Bottas break the silence.
Looks like we will have a systems check to finish the day.
Perez improves but stays second overall, still 0.7s off the pace.
On the C3 tyres, Perez slots into second.
While Perez is 0.7s off Sainz's pace, the Ferrari driver's time was on the C4 (softer tyre).
Compared to Hamilton, who recently set his lap time, he's just over 0.3s ahead.
Hamilton slots into second, 1.0s off the pace, but on the slower S3 tyre.
A solid lap overall as the track continues to ramp up as the temperature decreases.
1. Sainz
2. Norris
3. Perez
4. Leclerc
5. Stroll
6. Bottas
7. Hamilton
8. Piastri
9. Sargeant
10. Alonso
Perez breezes past Bottas into Turn 1 with the use of DRS. The Mexican had remained behind the Sauber driver for half a lap before getting past.
A nice taster ahead of next week.
A number of drivers, including Sainz and Stroll, are currently on high fuel as the sun begins to set.
More representative conditions of how it will be in the race next Saturday.
"I'm genuinely excited about Williams. We've taken a huge risk this year. We really have turned the whole team on its head in terms of what we are asking from everyone at the factory. The feeling of the car and everything has changed so much.
"It's left us with a lot of work to do but that's why we've also been late in delivering this car for the test. But it's all for the right reasons and that's exciting."
1. Sainz
2. Norris
3. Leclerc
4. Perez
5. Stroll
6. Bottas
7. Hamilton
8. Piastri
9. Sargeant
10. Alonso
Sainz is on another set of the C4 tyres as he sets a 1m29.921s, 1.3s ahead of Norris.
Sainz lowers the benchmark to a 1m30.424s, putting him 0.8s ahead of Norris - who has just improved.
Reminder that Sainz is running on the C4 tyre - which won't be run in Bahrain next week.
Perez is driving slowly back into the pit lane. The good news for Red Bull is that he's been able to get back into the pits without causing a red flag.
Mammoth improvement from the Spaniard to find 0.7s on the C4 (red-marked) tyre.
A 1m30.686s for Sainz now, 0.9s clear of Norris' best time from just before.
Further changes to the top of the order as Norris goes into P2, 0.2s off. He was fastest of everyone in the middle sector.
Sainz displaces teammate Leclerc at the top of the timesheets with 1m31.397s.
There's now 0.353s between the two Ferrari drivers.