Who is driving when in F1 2024 Bahrain pre-season testing?

F1 2024 gets underway this week with pre-season testing in Bahrain. But who will be driving when?

Nico Hulkenberg driving Haas' new VF-24 F1 car at Silverstone

After a busier off-season than expected and off the back of two weeks of car launches, the Bahrain International Circuit will play host to three days of testing (February 21-23) before the opening race of the new campaign in Sakhir on March 2.

The 10 teams will field one car per day, with all 20 drivers getting their first proper chance to run their new challengers in anger.

Haas

Wednesday: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

Thursday: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)

Friday: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

Haas were the first team to confirm their driver line-up for pre-season testing.

Kevin Magnussen will be the first behind the wheel of the VF-24 to kick off Haas’ testing programme, before handing over to teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

The pair will alternate schedules for the remainder of the test, meaning Hulkenberg will round off the action on Friday afternoon/evening.

Red Bull - TBA

Mercedes - TBA

Ferrari - TBA

McLaren - TBA

Aston Martin - TBA

Alpine - TBA

Williams - TBA

Visa Cash App RB - TBA

Sauber - TBA 

