Carlos Sainz sets the pace on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain as benchmark is lowered

Carlos Sainz was the first driver to dip into the 1m29s as he made the most of the red-marked C4 tyre on day two of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Sainz was just one of three drivers to fit the C4 tyre on day two, with his 1m29.921s proving to be untouchable.

The afternoon session was extended after the morning was cut short due to a loose drain cover which damaged Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

While Sainz remained well clear at the top of the timesheets, the battle for second-place was closely-fought.

Lando Norris was on track at the same time as Sainz, ending the day 1.3s off, but the McLaren driver was toppled by Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton, who set their best times in the final two hours.

Perez’s best time in the impressive RB20 was just 0.7s off - on the slower C3 tyre.

It’s worth noting that the C4 tyre won’t be available to the teams at next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s lap looked hooked up in the W15, although he was 1.1s off Sainz’s pace.

Norris ultimately finished fourth, with his time coming much earlier in the day compared to Perez and Hamilton.

Daniel Ricciardo classified fifth in the RB. Like Sainz, his best time came on the C4.

Charles Leclerc was sixth-fastest, and his best time came in the morning session before he sustained damage.

Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10 on the second day of running.

Logan Sargeant completed a mammoth 117 laps in the Williams, setting the 11th-best time in the process.