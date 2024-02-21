How to watch F1 Bahrain preseason testing today: Live stream for free

This is how to watch the F1 Bahrain preseason testing on February 21-23 from anywhere - including ways to get a free F1 Bahrain preseason testing live stream. We’ve also listed the F1 Bahrain preseason testing start times below.

Testing in Bahrain is the final chance for F1 teams for set up their cars ahead of the 2023 season-opener, in the same location, from February 29.

There is much anticipation to see the new Red Bull. The car that was so dominant last season has been replaced by the RB20 - did Red Bull conceal secrets at their car launch?

It has already been reported that the RB20 will follow a new concept and incorporate some developments more associated with Mercedes over the past couple of years.

Mercedes will show off their W15 in Bahrain, the car they hope can finally restore them to the front of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton is entering his final year with Mercedes before switching to Ferrari.

How to watch F1 Bahrain preseason testing for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free F1 Bahrain preseason testing coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the F1 Bahrain preseason testing, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch F1 Bahrain preseason testing 2024 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the F1 Bahrain preseason testing because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

F1 Bahrain preseason testing 2024 start times (UK)

Wednesday February 21

7am-4pm

Thursday February 22

7am-4pm

Friday February 23

7am-4pm

How to watch the F1 Bahrain preseason testing 2024 on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the F1 Bahrain preseason testing. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the F1 Bahrain preseason testing

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the F1 Bahrain preseason testing

How to watch F1 Bahrain preseason testing 2024 in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the F1 Bahrain preseason testing in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the F1 Bahrain preseason testing online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

How to watch 2024 F1 Bahrain preseason testing 2024 in the US without Cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the F1 Bahrain preseason testing on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

How to watch 2024 F1 Bahrain preseason testing 2024 in Australia

