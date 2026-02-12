Audi “not a million miles away” with radical new F1 car in Bahrain testing

Audi’s new Formula 1 car is knocking on the door of the midfield, claims Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 2026 Bahrain F1 test
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 2026 Bahrain F1 test
Audi Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg believes the German marque’s radical new car is “not a million miles away” from the midfield as Bahrain testing continues.

The iconic German brand makes its F1 debut this season as a works team, after taking over the former Sauber team.

Audi turned heads on the opening day of the first Bahrain test this week, as it debuted a radical new sidepod look compared to what it ran at the Barcelona shakedown.

While there have been teething troubles, with Nico Hulkenberg suffering a brief stoppage on Wednesday, the car has completed over 200 laps between the German and team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto so far.

Audi “has made some big steps forward” with 2026 F1 car

Following Thursday’s running at the Bahrain test, Hulkenberg feels “a good step forward” has been made with the Audi since the Barcelona shakedown.

“Different. Quite different,” he told the official F1 website when asked about Audi’s updated car.

“I think it’s a good step forward, in terms of performance, in terms of reliability, just to be able to get laps in, kilometres on the car.

“We’ve made some big steps forward there from Barcelona to here. Then, Bahrain is a very, very different circuit to Barcelona, a lot more stop-and-go.

“It’s a very hard and unforgiving track, it really exposes a lot of weaknesses historically from any car because the rough tarmac, low grip, very windy, hot track temps.

“So, there aren’t many tracks where you find harder conditions. So, it’s a true good test.”

Hulkenberg added that the team is “constantly” working on its new power unit, but feels the team is not that far away from where the midfield battle looks to be shaping up.

“Well, we’re constantly working on the power unit, dialling things out… or, trying to, running different settings,” he noted.

“But it’s really a step-by-step case and run-by-run. We try different things, feedback how it feels, tweak it again, go out again. So, a true test week, in that sense.

“I think we’re not a million miles away, from what I can gauge, midfield-wise.

“But it’s always hard to tell because just the energy mode, there’s a huge lap time swing in that.

“Fuel load is always a question mark.

“So, don’t know, but I know it’s a long road ahead, a lot of work still ahead of us, and I think a lot more potential once we dial things out.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

