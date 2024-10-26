Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying as we look ahead to Sunday's race in Mexico.
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix.
It's pole for the Ferrari driver as he takes pole with a 1m15.946s, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. Norris and Leclerc complete the top four.
Leclerc starts his final lap in Q3. Here we go...
Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Norris, Gasly, Albon, Hulkenberg and Magnussen.
No time on the board from Verstappen.
A 1m16.055s for Sainz, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc. And just as the Ferraris set their laps, Verstappen's best time has been deleted for track limits.
A 1m16.368s for Verstappen, 0.6s ahead of Norris. Mighty effort to start Q3.
Can anyone stop Norris from taking another pole?
Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso, Stroll and Bottas.
Tsunoda has crashed so that's Q2 done and dusted with 10 seconds on the clock.
A 1m16.641s for Leclerc, which puts him fourth overall. Sainz slots in ahead.
Magnussen, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Bottas and Leclerc.
A 1m16.301s for Norris, 0.3s ahead of Verstappen.
A 1m16.629s for Verstappen, 0.4s ahead of Sainz. Albon also 0.4s off with a strong lap in the Williams.
Albon takes to the track in the Williams as Q2 kicks off.
Out in Q1: Colapinto, Piastri, Perez, Ocon and Zhou.
Piastri and Perez are on course to be out in Q1. Crazy scenes in Mexico.
He only moves up to 14th. Perez is 15th here.
He's had his lap deleted for track limits at Turn 12. He's currently in the drop zone.
He lowers the benchmark to a 1m16.505s, 0.4s ahead of Verstappen.
Colapinto, Ocon, Zhou, Piastri and Perez.
Expect a lot more improvements though.
Gasly and Hulkenberg move into the top three as the track ramps up. This has pushed Russell into the drop-zone.
Perez, Ocon, Zhou, Lawson and Hulkenberg are out in Q1 at the moment.
A 1m16.998s for Verstappen on the softs, 0.2s ahead of Norris.