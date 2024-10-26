Sergio Perez
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

26 Oct 2024
23:12
Attention turns to the race

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying as we look ahead to Sunday's race in Mexico.

23:11
Full order in Mexico

The full order from an exciting qualifying session in Mexico

Ferrari on track
23:06
What a lap from Sainz

It's pole for the Ferrari driver as he takes pole with a 1m15.946s, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. Norris and Leclerc complete the top four.

23:04
Time for the final runs

Leclerc starts his final lap in Q3. Here we go...

23:00
Order after the first runs

Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Norris, Gasly, Albon, Hulkenberg and Magnussen.

No time on the board from Verstappen.

22:58
What a lap from Sainz

A 1m16.055s for Sainz, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc. And just as the Ferraris set their laps, Verstappen's best time has been deleted for track limits.

22:57
Provisional pole for Verstappen

A 1m16.368s for Verstappen, 0.6s ahead of Norris. Mighty effort to start Q3.

22:53
Q3 is underway

Can anyone stop Norris from taking another pole? 

22:44
22:43
Out in Q2

Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso, Stroll and Bottas.

22:40
Red flag

Tsunoda has crashed so that's Q2 done and dusted with 10 seconds on the clock.

22:38
Leclerc moves into third

A 1m16.641s for Leclerc, which puts him fourth overall. Sainz slots in ahead.

22:36
In the drop-zone currently

Magnussen, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Bottas and Leclerc.

22:33
Strong time from Norris

A 1m16.301s for Norris, 0.3s ahead of Verstappen.

22:30
First times on the board

A 1m16.629s for Verstappen, 0.4s ahead of Sainz. Albon also 0.4s off with a strong lap in the Williams. 

22:25
Q2 is underway

Albon takes to the track in the Williams as Q2 kicks off.

22:18
Chequered flag

Out in Q1: Colapinto, Piastri, Perez, Ocon and Zhou.

22:17
Shock elimination here

Piastri and Perez are on course to be out in Q1. Crazy scenes in Mexico.

22:16
Piastri isn't safe

He only moves up to 14th. Perez is 15th here.

22:15
Bad news for Piastri

He's had his lap deleted for track limits at Turn 12. He's currently in the drop zone.

22:14
Great lap from Norris

He lowers the benchmark to a 1m16.505s, 0.4s ahead of Verstappen.

22:13
Who's in the drop-zone now?

Colapinto, Ocon, Zhou, Piastri and Perez.

Expect a lot more improvements though.

22:11
The times to continue to tumble

Gasly and Hulkenberg move into the top three as the track ramps up. This has pushed Russell into the drop-zone.

22:10
Eight minutes on the clock

Perez, Ocon, Zhou, Lawson and Hulkenberg are out in Q1 at the moment.

22:07
Verstappen goes fastest on the softs

A 1m16.998s for Verstappen on the softs, 0.2s ahead of Norris.

