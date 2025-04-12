2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of final practice and qualifying from the Bahrain Grand Prix.
McLaren enjoyed a dominant showing during Friday practice in Bahrain as Oscar Piastri set the pace ahead of teammate Lando Norris in second practice.
Their advantage over Mercedes' George Russell was around 0.5s, making the McLaren duo the clear team to beat in Bahrain this weekend.
Ferrari and Red Bull have work to do. Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari's new upgrade package is working as expected despite their struggles in practice.
Follow all of the action in Bahrain here with the Crash.net live blog.
Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Gasly, Hadjar, Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton.
Piastri tops the order ahead of Norris and Leclerc.
Leclerc puts his Ferrari third in the order, 0.8s down on Piastri's time.
Hamilton only manages the 10th-fastest time, 1.4s off.
Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2, 0.668s off his teammate's pace.
He's into second - but Russell has a 1.1s gap to make up on Piastri at the top of the order.
Piastri, Antonelli, Gasly, Hadjar, Verstappen, Ocon, Lawson, Norris, Albon and Alonso.
Piastri goes 1.3s ahead of Gasly at the top of the order - mighty time.
Gasly goes 0.053s ahead of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
A 1m33.027s for Verstappen now, 0.2s ahead of Piastri.
Cars are back out on track now on new tyres. Albon and Alonso have improved to fourth and fifth respectively.
Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Leclerc, Hamilton, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Hadjar.
With Hulkenberg's Sauber now cleared, Verstappen has split the McLarens. He has 0.2s to make up on Piastri.
Nico Hulkenberg has come to a halt at the side of the track triggering a Virtual Safety Car #F1#BahrainGPpic.twitter.com/igSsYAWqsA— Formula 1 (@F1) April 12, 2025
Hulkenberg's Sauber has come to a halt.
Piastri, Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Doohan, Hadjar and Lawson.
Piastri goes 0.4s ahead of his teammate to take top spot with a 1m33.324s.
He beats Hamilton's time by over 1s to go fastest for McLaren.
Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Doohan, Tsunoda, Ocon, Bearman and Bortoleto.
Leclerc goes second-fastest to make it a Ferrari 1-2. Less than a tenth between the top two.
These times are pretty meaningless at this stage, however.
A 1m34.846s for Hamilton. It puts him top of the timesheets but it's over four seconds off the pace set by Piastri yesterday.
Not wasting too much time, @LewisHamilton hits the track for the final practice session 👊 pic.twitter.com/4JaVVQrkOX— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 12, 2025
Bearman, Ocon and Hamilton are out on track currently.
Don't expect too much running to begin with due to these conditions being unrepresentative of qualifying and the race.
Final practice in Bahrain is underway. 60 more minutes of practice ahead of qualifying.