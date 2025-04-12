2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

McLaren enjoyed a dominant showing during Friday practice in Bahrain as Oscar Piastri set the pace ahead of teammate Lando Norris in second practice.

Their advantage over Mercedes' George Russell was around 0.5s, making the McLaren duo the clear team to beat in Bahrain this weekend.

Ferrari and Red Bull have work to do. Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari's new upgrade package is working as expected despite their struggles in practice.

Follow all of the action in Bahrain here with the Crash.net live blog.