2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of final practice and qualifying from the Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren enjoyed a dominant showing during Friday practice in Bahrain as Oscar Piastri set the pace ahead of teammate Lando Norris in second practice.

Their advantage over Mercedes' George Russell was around 0.5s, making the McLaren duo the clear team to beat in Bahrain this weekend.

Ferrari and Red Bull have work to do. Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari's new upgrade package is working as expected despite their struggles in practice.

Follow all of the action in Bahrain here with the Crash.net live blog.

12 Apr 2025
14:36
FP3 results

CLICK HERE: The full results from final practice in Bahrain

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
14:31
Top 10

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Gasly, Hadjar, Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton.

14:30
Chequered flag

Piastri tops the order ahead of Norris and Leclerc.

14:26
Ferrari

Leclerc puts his Ferrari third in the order, 0.8s down on Piastri's time. 

Hamilton only manages the 10th-fastest time, 1.4s off. 

14:24
Norris

Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2, 0.668s off his teammate's pace.

14:23
Russell goes second now

He's into second - but Russell has a 1.1s gap to make up on Piastri at the top of the order.

14:21
10 minutes to go

Piastri, Antonelli, Gasly, Hadjar, Verstappen, Ocon, Lawson, Norris, Albon and Alonso.

14:20
Piastri destroys Gasly's time

Piastri goes 1.3s ahead of Gasly at the top of the order - mighty time. 

14:20
Gasly pips Verstappen

Gasly goes 0.053s ahead of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets. 

14:19
Verstappen goes clear

A 1m33.027s for Verstappen now, 0.2s ahead of Piastri. 

14:19
Some improvements

Cars are back out on track now on new tyres. Albon and Alonso have improved to fourth and fifth respectively. 

14:11
The order with 20 minutes to go

Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Leclerc, Hamilton, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Hadjar. 

14:07
Verstappen splits the McLarens

With Hulkenberg's Sauber now cleared, Verstappen has split the McLarens. He has 0.2s to make up on Piastri.

14:03
Hulkenberg
14:01
Virtual Safety Car

Hulkenberg's Sauber has come to a halt. 

14:00
The order with 30 minutes on the clock

Piastri, Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Doohan, Hadjar and Lawson.

13:54
Piastri lowers the benchmark

Piastri goes 0.4s ahead of his teammate to take top spot with a 1m33.324s. 

13:50
Norris storms to the top

He beats Hamilton's time by over 1s to go fastest for McLaren.

13:49
Order after 20 minutes

Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Doohan, Tsunoda, Ocon, Bearman and Bortoleto. 

13:44
Leclerc slots into second

Leclerc goes second-fastest to make it a Ferrari 1-2. Less than a tenth between the top two.

These times are pretty meaningless at this stage, however. 

13:43
Hamilton sets the pace

A 1m34.846s for Hamilton. It puts him top of the timesheets but it's over four seconds off the pace set by Piastri yesterday. 

13:40
Hamilton on track for Ferrari
13:34
Three cars out on track

Bearman, Ocon and Hamilton are out on track currently.

Don't expect too much running to begin with due to these conditions being unrepresentative of qualifying and the race. 

13:33
Ready for FP3
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
13:30
FP3 is underway

Final practice in Bahrain is underway. 60 more minutes of practice ahead of qualifying. 

