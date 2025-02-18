F1 75 Live: 2025 Formula 1 season launch LIVE UPDATES!

What is F1 75 Live?

F1 75 live is the first-ever event where every F1 team will launch their liveries for the new season together.

Celebrating F1's 75th anniversary, all 10 teams and all 20 drivers will unite tonight at London's The O2 for a unique spectacle.

This includes Lewis Hamilton's first public appearance since joining Ferrari.

How to follow F1 75 Live?

The event itself is 8pm until 10pm tonight.

We will provide live updates on this page.

Beforehand, we are backstage at The O2 talking to the drivers and teams - we'll bring you the latest news and rumours as the 2025 season nears.