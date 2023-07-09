Crash Home
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60 leads Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 and Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60 at

How the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 09 Jul 2023 - 16:35

McLaren's Lando Norris started in P2 but sensationally overtook pole-sitter Max Verstappen on the opening lap.

The Silverstone crowd roared to see the Brit lead on home turf!

But Verstappen regained the lead and rain is coming...

16:35
Results

Full result for the British Grand Prix

16:29
Top 10

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Alonso, Albon, Leclerc and Sainz.

16:28
Verstappen wins

Six in a row for Verstappen!

Norris and Hamilton complete the podium. 

16:27
Final lap

Verstappen is 3.4s clear of Norris at the front of the field.

16:26
Two laps to go

Alonso has Albon and Leclerc for close company.

16:24
Penalty for Stroll

Five-second time penalty for colliding with Gasly.

16:23
Order on Lap 49

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Alonso, Albon, Leclerc, Sainz. 

16:22
Lap 48/52

Verstappen is 3.5s clear of Norris in the battle for the lead.

16:19
Lap 46/52

Perez moves into sixth ahead of Alonso.

16:18
A problem for Gasly

He's driving slowly now. A double DNF for Alpine it's going to be.

16:17
Sainz down to 11th now

He loses out to Gasly.

16:16
Sainz tumbles down the otder

The Spaniard is struggling on the hards as he loses out to Perez, Albon and Leclerc.

16:13

Hamilton is still in DRS range of Norris.

16:13
Verstappen

"It doesn't feel good this tyre..." - he's over 2.8s clear of Norris currently.

16:11
Norris

It seems he's got his hard tyres up to temperature now. He's kept Hamilton at bay for second.

16:10
They almost touch

Hamilton nearly gets past Norris into Copse. The battle continues for second.

16:08
Lap 39/52

Hamilton attacks Norris into Turn 3 and then Turn 5 but can't get through.

The battle continues into Copse.

16:06
Lap 38/52 - Safety Car in this lap

Reminder of the order: Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Perez, Albon, Leclerc, Gasly, Stroll, Sargeant, Bottas, Tsunoda, de Vries, Hulkenberg and Zhou.

16:02
Norris not happy

Norris: “What tyre does the Mercedes have on?”

Engineer: “Hamilton behind you has fitted a used soft, used soft. Same for Verstappen ahead of you.  

Norris. “Lovely. Yeah. Wonderful man...”

16:00
Norris before pitting

"I think a soft tyre, just think about it please, a soft tyre."

15:58
Order under the SC

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Perez, Albon, Leclerc, Gasly, Stroll, Sargeant, Bottas, Tsunoda, de Vries, Zhou, Hulkenberg.

Out: Magnussen and Ocon.

15:57
McLaren

The two McLarens are on the hards - a strange call in our opinion. Let's see what happens.

15:56
Pit stops

Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton all pit.

Softs for Verstappen, hard for Norris, soft for Hamilton.

15:54
Full Safety Car deployed

Magnussen's car needs to be cleared. A lot of pit stop action. 

15:53
Virtual Safety Car

Magnussen is out of the race.

