Full result for the British Grand Prix
How the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix unfolded
McLaren's Lando Norris started in P2 but sensationally overtook pole-sitter Max Verstappen on the opening lap.
The Silverstone crowd roared to see the Brit lead on home turf!
But Verstappen regained the lead and rain is coming...
Full result for the British Grand Prix
Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Alonso, Albon, Leclerc and Sainz.
Six in a row for Verstappen!
Norris and Hamilton complete the podium.
Verstappen is 3.4s clear of Norris at the front of the field.
Alonso has Albon and Leclerc for close company.
Five-second time penalty for colliding with Gasly.
Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Alonso, Albon, Leclerc, Sainz.
Verstappen is 3.5s clear of Norris in the battle for the lead.
Perez moves into sixth ahead of Alonso.
He's driving slowly now. A double DNF for Alpine it's going to be.
He loses out to Gasly.
The Spaniard is struggling on the hards as he loses out to Perez, Albon and Leclerc.
Hamilton is still in DRS range of Norris.
"It doesn't feel good this tyre..." - he's over 2.8s clear of Norris currently.
It seems he's got his hard tyres up to temperature now. He's kept Hamilton at bay for second.
Hamilton nearly gets past Norris into Copse. The battle continues for second.
Hamilton attacks Norris into Turn 3 and then Turn 5 but can't get through.
The battle continues into Copse.
Reminder of the order: Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Perez, Albon, Leclerc, Gasly, Stroll, Sargeant, Bottas, Tsunoda, de Vries, Hulkenberg and Zhou.
Norris: “What tyre does the Mercedes have on?”
Engineer: “Hamilton behind you has fitted a used soft, used soft. Same for Verstappen ahead of you.
Norris. “Lovely. Yeah. Wonderful man...”
"I think a soft tyre, just think about it please, a soft tyre."
Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Perez, Albon, Leclerc, Gasly, Stroll, Sargeant, Bottas, Tsunoda, de Vries, Zhou, Hulkenberg.
Out: Magnussen and Ocon.
The two McLarens are on the hards - a strange call in our opinion. Let's see what happens.
Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton all pit.
Softs for Verstappen, hard for Norris, soft for Hamilton.
Magnussen's car needs to be cleared. A lot of pit stop action.
Magnussen is out of the race.