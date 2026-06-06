F1 Monaco LIVE: Antonelli takes crucial pole in thrilling battle

KEY MOMENTS

Antonelli disrupted Ferrari's dominance in FP3

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur will miss Saturday through illness

Bearman crashed in FP3, causing significant damage

The sixth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Monaco Grand Prix.

A divisive event among the F1 fanbase, Monaco is still viewed as the jewel in the championship's crown, with the narrow, twisting streets offering a challenge seen nowhere else on the calendar. With no time to rest on the 19-turn, 3.337km layout, even the smallest of mistakes can carry a huge penalty.

Ferrari lived up to expectations that it would be strong in Monaco, with Lewis Hamilton leading a 1-2 in second practice, reversing the order from the earlier FP1 session led by Charles Leclerc.

But the Scuderia will be without team principal Fred Vasseur on Saturday, after he was admitted to a local medical facility with an unspecified illness.

Max Verstappen has led the Red Bull charge and appears the best-placed driver to challenge Ferrari this weekend, with Mercedes some way off the pace behind the top three in the early exchanges.

McLaren has been unable to take advantage of the unique nature of Monaco, with an electrical problem for Lando Norris compounding the team's problems.

Audi has been the surprise package so far, placing both cars in the top 10 in each of the Friday practice sessions. If this can be replicated in qualifying, the team will certainly be in contention for a season-defining points haul.

2026 Monaco Grand Prix Saturday schedule

FP3 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST

Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST