Leclerc hits the wall! A right rear puncture and some suspension damage for the Ferrari driver, who will start from fourth place.
F1 Monaco LIVE: Antonelli takes crucial pole in thrilling battle
Live coverage of Saturday at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Antonelli disrupted Ferrari's dominance in FP3
- Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur will miss Saturday through illness
- Bearman crashed in FP3, causing significant damage
The sixth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Monaco Grand Prix.
A divisive event among the F1 fanbase, Monaco is still viewed as the jewel in the championship's crown, with the narrow, twisting streets offering a challenge seen nowhere else on the calendar. With no time to rest on the 19-turn, 3.337km layout, even the smallest of mistakes can carry a huge penalty.
Ferrari lived up to expectations that it would be strong in Monaco, with Lewis Hamilton leading a 1-2 in second practice, reversing the order from the earlier FP1 session led by Charles Leclerc.
But the Scuderia will be without team principal Fred Vasseur on Saturday, after he was admitted to a local medical facility with an unspecified illness.
Max Verstappen has led the Red Bull charge and appears the best-placed driver to challenge Ferrari this weekend, with Mercedes some way off the pace behind the top three in the early exchanges.
McLaren has been unable to take advantage of the unique nature of Monaco, with an electrical problem for Lando Norris compounding the team's problems.
Audi has been the surprise package so far, placing both cars in the top 10 in each of the Friday practice sessions. If this can be replicated in qualifying, the team will certainly be in contention for a season-defining points haul.
2026 Monaco Grand Prix Saturday schedule
FP3 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST
Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
The top 10 after a thrilling Monaco qualifying session
- Antonelli
- Verstappe
- Hamilton
- Leclerc
- Hadjar
- Russell
- Piastri
- Norris
- Gasly
- Lawson
Antonelli! Pole position for the Italian! A 1m12.051s!
Hamilton is P2 on the front row with Verstappen.
Verstappen takes the flag and goes fastest! A 1m12.094s!
Verstappen is going purple!
Leclerc goes to the top! A 1m13.351s moves him 0.024s clear of Antonelli, who is preparing for his final tour.
No slow lap for Leclerc, he goes again instantly. Purple micro-sectors everywhere from the Ferrari man!
A 1m16.662s for Leclerc, as he backs out of the effort. Leclerc will have one chance to lift himself from P10.
Leclerc heads out early for his final run. He will hope that the tyres last for two laps now. The risk is that he strikes traffic, but he could miss any yellow or red flags in the closing stages.
Leclerc has a huge oversteer moment around Massenet, which lost him time, and explains why he bailed. After Piastri's rapid opening lap, he's down in P7. The competition is fierce.
Verstappen falls 0.001s shy of Antonelli! There is literally nothing to separate the top two!
Hamilton, however, finally arrives in qualifying! A 1m12.553s puts him to the top, until Antonelli lays his mark, with a 1m12.375s! What a lap!
A 1m12.916s from Piastri, but Norris instantly betters the time with a 1m12.765s!
Leclerc has returned to the pits.
The first offerings are about to land, and Piastri is on fire!
12 minutes of crucial action. Here. We. Go
Green flag, and here we go. This is the climax that we all look forward to!
One minute to go before the top 10 shootout begins. Any of the top seven cars could take pole here, perhaps other than Hadjar, who put his first competitive time of the weekend in during Q3 to go P3.
Either way, Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren, have all shown pace this weekend at times. Not long to see who delivers when it matters!
Russell looks to be safe. Albon, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, and Lindblad join Bortoleto in dropping out of Q2.
Hadjar leaps to P3 as Norris bails, and Hamilton remains P6.
Russell stays P8 with his latest effort and could be in danger. Antonelli doesn't improve, but Verstappen sets a stunning 1m12.499s to go fastest as the flag falls.
In the danger zone with two minutes remaining are Hulkenberg, Sainz, Colapinto, Albon, and Lindblad.
Leclerc goes P2 with seven minutes remaining, falling 0.07s shy of Antonelli.
In the drop zone as the tyre changes begin, are Sainz, Albon, Gasly, Lindblad, and Colapinto. Bortoleto is in P16, but is out due to his Q1 crash.
Verstappen goes P2, and this is edge-of-the-seat stuff now.