2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli took a thrilling pole position at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, pipping Max Verstappen as the times tumbled in the closing moments.
The championship leader asserted his dominance when it mattered most, recovering from a disappointing Friday to take the most crucial pole position of the season.
Antonelli was one of the last drivers to take the flag, snatching pole position from Verstappen, who had taken the position away from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton only moments before.
Charles Leclerc struggled in Q3 and, although he briefly topped the order, ended Q3 in the wall, causing damage to the rear of his Ferrari as he gave it everything to reclaim the top spot.
McLaren showed improved pace on Saturday, but with the improvements of rival teams, this left Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in a similar position to where they had spent the early phases of the weekend.
It was a disappointing session for Audi. Both cars had been in the top 10 in all three practice sessions, but Nico Hulkenberg could manage only P13, with team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto P16 after a late crash in Q1.
It was another dismal day for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll languishing on the back row of the grid - the latter almost a second of Valtteri Bottas' pace in the Cadillac.
Haas suffered disappointment after completing a rapid repair job on Ollie Bearman's car, as both the Briton and Esteban Ocon failed to progress beyond Q1.
2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying results
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.599s
|1m12.704s
|1m12.051s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.490s
|1m12.499s
|1m12.094s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.777s
|1m12.934s
|1m12.279s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.293s
|1m12.774s
|1m12.351s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.408s
|1m12.722s
|1m12.434s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m14.214s
|1m13.238s
|1m12.445s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m14.159s
|1m12.983s
|1m12.624s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m13.630s
|1m12.919s
|1m12.765s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.469s
|1m13.762s
|1m13.226s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m14.498s
|1m13.471s
|1m13.412s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m14.321s
|1m13.787s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m14.348s
|1m13.815s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m13.923s
|1m13.902s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.573s
|1m13.995s
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m14.685s
|1m14.248s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m14.683s
|No time set
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m14.722s
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m14.747s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m14.814s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m15.283s
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.349s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.061s