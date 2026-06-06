2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Kimi Antonelli took a thrilling pole position at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, pipping Max Verstappen as the times tumbled in the closing moments.

The championship leader asserted his dominance when it mattered most, recovering from a disappointing Friday to take the most crucial pole position of the season.

Antonelli was one of the last drivers to take the flag, snatching pole position from Verstappen, who had taken the position away from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton only moments before.

Charles Leclerc struggled in Q3 and, although he briefly topped the order, ended Q3 in the wall, causing damage to the rear of his Ferrari as he gave it everything to reclaim the top spot.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

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McLaren showed improved pace on Saturday, but with the improvements of rival teams, this left Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in a similar position to where they had spent the early phases of the weekend.

It was a disappointing session for Audi. Both cars had been in the top 10 in all three practice sessions, but Nico Hulkenberg could manage only P13, with team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto P16 after a late crash in Q1.

It was another dismal day for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll languishing on the back row of the grid - the latter almost a second of Valtteri Bottas' pace in the Cadillac.

Haas suffered disappointment after completing a rapid repair job on Ollie Bearman's car, as both the Briton and Esteban Ocon failed to progress beyond Q1.

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.599s 1m12.704s 1m12.051s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.490s 1m12.499s 1m12.094s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.777s 1m12.934s 1m12.279s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.293s 1m12.774s 1m12.351s 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.408s 1m12.722s 1m12.434s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m14.214s 1m13.238s 1m12.445s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m14.159s 1m12.983s 1m12.624s 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m13.630s 1m12.919s 1m12.765s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.469s 1m13.762s 1m13.226s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m14.498s 1m13.471s 1m13.412s 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m14.321s 1m13.787s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m14.348s 1m13.815s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m13.923s 1m13.902s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.573s 1m13.995s 15 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m14.685s 1m14.248s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m14.683s No time set 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m14.722s 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m14.747s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m14.814s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m15.283s 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.349s 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.061s

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