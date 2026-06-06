2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Antonelli in Monaco
Antonelli in Monaco
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Kimi Antonelli took a thrilling pole position at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, pipping Max Verstappen as the times tumbled in the closing moments.

The championship leader asserted his dominance when it mattered most, recovering from a disappointing Friday to take the most crucial pole position of the season. 

Antonelli was one of the last drivers to take the flag, snatching pole position from Verstappen, who had taken the position away from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton only moments before.

Charles Leclerc struggled in Q3 and, although he briefly topped the order, ended Q3 in the wall, causing damage to the rear of his Ferrari as he gave it everything to reclaim the top spot.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

McLaren showed improved pace on Saturday, but with the improvements of rival teams, this left Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in a similar position to where they had spent the early phases of the weekend.

It was a disappointing session for Audi. Both cars had been in the top 10 in all three practice sessions, but Nico Hulkenberg could manage only P13, with team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto P16 after a late crash in Q1. 

It was another dismal day for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll languishing on the back row of the grid - the latter almost a second of Valtteri Bottas' pace in the Cadillac. 

Haas suffered disappointment after completing a rapid repair job on Ollie Bearman's car, as both the Briton and Esteban Ocon failed to progress beyond Q1. 

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.599s1m12.704s1m12.051s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.490s1m12.499s1m12.094s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.777s1m12.934s1m12.279s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.293s1m12.774s1m12.351s
5Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.408s1m12.722s1m12.434s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.214s1m13.238s1m12.445s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m14.159s1m12.983s1m12.624s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m13.630s1m12.919s1m12.765s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.469s1m13.762s1m13.226s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m14.498s1m13.471s1m13.412s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m14.321s1m13.787s 
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m14.348s1m13.815s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m13.923s1m13.902s 
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.573s1m13.995s 
15Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m14.685s1m14.248s 
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m14.683sNo time set 
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m14.722s  
18Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m14.747s  
19Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m14.814s  
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m15.283s  
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.349s  
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.061s  

 

In this article

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
Fernando Alonso lists Aston Martin shortcomings amid Monaco F1 struggles
9h ago
Alonso in Monaco
F1 News
Ferrari “clearly the team to beat” as Russell searches for Mercedes Monaco F1 step
22h ago
Russell in Monaco
F1 News
Esteban Ocon explains Monaco blocking dispute with F1 team-mate Ollie Bearman
23h ago
Ocon in Monaco
F1 News
'It caught me off guard' - Isack Hadjar explains costly Monaco crash
05/06/26
Hadjar hit the wall hard
F1 Results
2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
05/06/26
Perez in Monaco
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 renewal
04/06/26
Hamilton and Leclerc will remain F1 team-mates

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox