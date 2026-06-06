F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the race
The starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
This is how the grid will line up at Formula 1's 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.
Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after a sensational performance in the most important qualifying session of the season.
The 19-year-old Antonelli snatched pole with a last-gasp effort in Q3 and will line up from the very front of the grid, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.
It’s an all-Ferrari row two with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starting third ahead of team-mate and home hero Charles Leclerc, who was left to rue clipping the wall on his final flying lap of Q3, which ruined his hopes of taking pole.
Isack Hadjar lines up from fifth in the second Red Bull, ahead of George Russell, who will be looking to limit the damage in Sunday’s race after a disappointing qualifying result that left him only sixth on the grid.
The McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris go from seventh and eighth, while Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson complete the top-10 starting positions in ninth and 10th for Alpine and Racing Bulls respectively.
At the very rear of the field, the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will start 21st and 22nd.
|2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team