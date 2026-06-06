F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the race

The starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The top three qualifiers at the Monaco Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers at the Monaco Grand Prix
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This is how the grid will line up at Formula 1's 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after a sensational performance in the most important qualifying session of the season.

The 19-year-old Antonelli snatched pole with a last-gasp effort in Q3 and will line up from the very front of the grid, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Antonelli in Monaco
Antonelli in Monaco
© XPB Images

It’s an all-Ferrari row two with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starting third ahead of team-mate and home hero Charles Leclerc, who was left to rue clipping the wall on his final flying lap of Q3, which ruined his hopes of taking pole.

Isack Hadjar lines up from fifth in the second Red Bull, ahead of George Russell, who will be looking to limit the damage in Sunday’s race after a disappointing qualifying result that left him only sixth on the grid.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

The McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris go from seventh and eighth, while Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson complete the top-10 starting positions in ninth and 10th for Alpine and Racing Bulls respectively.

At the very rear of the field, the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will start 21st and 22nd. 

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
18Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
19Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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