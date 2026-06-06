F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Full starting grid for the race

This is how the grid will line up at Formula 1's 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after a sensational performance in the most important qualifying session of the season.

The 19-year-old Antonelli snatched pole with a last-gasp effort in Q3 and will line up from the very front of the grid, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Antonelli in Monaco © XPB Images

It’s an all-Ferrari row two with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starting third ahead of team-mate and home hero Charles Leclerc, who was left to rue clipping the wall on his final flying lap of Q3, which ruined his hopes of taking pole.

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Isack Hadjar lines up from fifth in the second Red Bull, ahead of George Russell, who will be looking to limit the damage in Sunday’s race after a disappointing qualifying result that left him only sixth on the grid.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

The McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris go from seventh and eighth, while Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson complete the top-10 starting positions in ninth and 10th for Alpine and Racing Bulls respectively.

At the very rear of the field, the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will start 21st and 22nd.

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 19 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

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