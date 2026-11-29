Live updates from the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Key Moments

George Russell starts from pole position ahead of Kimi Antonelli

First Mercedes front-row lockout since Canada in May

F1 drivers must complete two pit stops amid maximum 27-lap tyre stint length

The Qatar Grand Prix marks the 22nd and penultimate stop on the calendar for the 2026 F1 season, which will conclude next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Both world championships have already been decided, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli wrapping up the drivers' title in Mexico and his Mercedes team clinching the constructors' in Brazil.

Runner-up spot in the drivers' and constructors' championship remains up for grabs, with Max Verstappen and Ferrari currently leading the way. Verstappen is 37 points clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris just three further points back.

George Russell starts from pole position ahead of Mercedes team-mate and world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who was left unhappy after qualifying.

It marks the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix in May that the Silver Arrows have locked out the front row of the F1 grid.

McLaren's Lando Norris lines up third, with Max Verstappen sixth and the Ferraris a lowly P7 and P9 for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton after a hugely disappointing qualifying for the Scuderia.

For the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, Pirelli has set a maximum limit of 27 laps per tyre set across the race weekend due to wear concerns around the Lusail circuit which features a series of demanding, high-speed corners.

The drivers will be forced to make at least two pit stops in Sunday's 57-lap race as a result.