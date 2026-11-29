Kimi Antonelli offered to gift the win to George Russell, but Mercedes declined the request once again
F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Reaction to Kimi Antonelli's 10th win of the season
Follow all the action from the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Live updates from the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Key Moments
- George Russell starts from pole position ahead of Kimi Antonelli
- First Mercedes front-row lockout since Canada in May
- F1 drivers must complete two pit stops amid maximum 27-lap tyre stint length
The Qatar Grand Prix marks the 22nd and penultimate stop on the calendar for the 2026 F1 season, which will conclude next weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Both world championships have already been decided, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli wrapping up the drivers' title in Mexico and his Mercedes team clinching the constructors' in Brazil.
Runner-up spot in the drivers' and constructors' championship remains up for grabs, with Max Verstappen and Ferrari currently leading the way. Verstappen is 37 points clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris just three further points back.
George Russell starts from pole position ahead of Mercedes team-mate and world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who was left unhappy after qualifying.
It marks the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix in May that the Silver Arrows have locked out the front row of the F1 grid.
McLaren's Lando Norris lines up third, with Max Verstappen sixth and the Ferraris a lowly P7 and P9 for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton after a hugely disappointing qualifying for the Scuderia.
For the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, Pirelli has set a maximum limit of 27 laps per tyre set across the race weekend due to wear concerns around the Lusail circuit which features a series of demanding, high-speed corners.
The drivers will be forced to make at least two pit stops in Sunday's 57-lap race as a result.
Here are the F1 championship standings after the Qatar Grand Prix
New F1 championship standings after the Qatar Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli took victory after George Russell picked up damage. Read the full report here:
Kimi Antonelli wins Qatar GP after damage robs George Russell
Kimi Antonelli took victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, as George Russell's bad luck continued
F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full race results
Kimi Antonelli has taken victory in the Qatar Grand Prix, with George Russell ending up in second place, and Oscar Piastri in third for McLaren
Ferrari has now told Charles Leclerc to hold position, and not take sixth place away from Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc is now 0.5 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton. Will Ferrari allow the Monegasque driver to pass the Brit?
Charles Leclerc is only 1.8 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, as they are running in sixth and seventh. Could the Ferrari drivers fight in these closing laps?
Ollie Bearman has dropped off the back of Gabriel Bortoleto, as the British driver is now 2.1 seconds behind the Brazilian
With no more scheduled pit stops for the drivers, here is how the top 10 look after 50 laps of racing:
- Kimi Antonelli
- George Russell
- Oscar Piastri
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Lewis Hamilton
- Charles Leclerc
- Isack Hadjar
- Liam Lawson
- Gabriel Bortoleto
The closest fight for the oints is between Gabriel Bortoleto and Ollie Bearman, as the Audi and Haas driver are seperated by 1.2 seconds as they fight for 10th place
Franco Colapinto is in the pits for the second time today, and has become the last driver to take his scheduled pit stop in this race
Mercedes has told Kimi Antonelli to hold position, after his earlier offer to give the race win to George Russell
Kimi Antonelli has asked Mercedes whether they want him to swap places with George Russell at the end of the Grand Prix
Lando Norris is hot on the heels of Max Verstappen, as the McLaren and Red Bull will fight for fourth place
Pierre Gasly is in the pits and has rejoined the Grand Prix in 14th place, with his teammate still yet to pit
The Alpine drivers in ninth and tenth have only pitted once during this Grand Prix, and will have to pit again, so they will likely lose their points today
We have now completed 40 of the 57 laps in this Qatar Grand Prix, and here is how the top 10 look:
- Kimi Antonelli
- George Russell
- Oscar Piastri
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Lewis Hamilton
- Charles Leclerc
- Isack Hadjar
- Franco Colapinto
- Pierre Gasly
Kimi Antonelli is back in the lead of the Grand Prix, with George Russell in second, and Oscar Piastri in third
Lando Norris has pitted from the lead of the Grand Prix after completing the 27 laps that he was allowed to do on his Hard tyres
Lewis Hamilton is down the pit lane and is making his last planned pit stop for this Grand Prix
George Russell has got his head down and is now in third place after passing Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris is now in the lead of the Grand Prix after Kimi Antonelli boxed, but the McLaren driver will need to come in for a second time in the near future
Kimi Antonelli is now in for his second stop after leading the Grand Prix
There is polystyrene in George Russell's Mercedes, but his pit crew were not able to clear all of the debris during his pit stop