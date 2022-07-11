The Justice of the Federal District in Brazil accepted the actions of four organisations who have sued Piquet in his home country for the comments, Globo have reported.

They are seeking compensation of R$ 10 million (£1.56m).

Piquet can contest this charge within the allotted 15 days, from Monday 11 July.

The former three-time F1 world champion, whose daughter is the girlfriend of Max Verstappen, used a racist word to describe Hamilton in a resurfaced interview from last year.

Further footage saw him add a homophobic word.

Piquet apologised but insisted the word he used was not intended to be racist.