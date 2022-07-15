Hamilton crashed out on his first run in Q3 at the Red Bull Ring last Friday.

Mercedes teammate George Russell did the same just minutes later, meaning it was a big repair job for the reigning F1 world champions ahead of FP2 on Saturday.

In a video on Mercedes’ YouTube channel, Elliott explained how Mercedes managed to do it in such a short time frame.

“There is a huge amount of work that went into getting those cars ready and in Lewis's case he had done so much damage to the chassis, actually only cosmetic damage, but damage that we couldn’t fix in the field. We had to sort of build his car from scratch on Saturday morning,” he said.

“So, that car had to be built from nothing, fitting the engine, the gearbox, all the suspension, all of the sort of car systems that bolt around the chassis, all had to be put in place and the mechanics managed to do that in three and a half hours on Saturday morning, which is an amazing achievement, and all credit to them for actually getting us back out and into FP2.

“And the advantage of getting out into FP2 is that you can actually make sure that the set-up on Lewis's car was right, that the balance was right and that he was happy with the car in time for [the] Sprint.”

Despite a disappointing qualifying, both Hamilton and Russell hit back on race day to secure third and fourth.

It was Hamilton’s third consecutive podium of the year, while Russell recovered from a Lap 1 tangle with Sergio Perez.

Mercedes expect the Circuit Paul Ricard, with its smooth track surface, to suit the W13.

“I think if you saw on Friday, we were encouraged by the pace we had,” he added. “I think in qualifying we were going through the various qualifying sessions thinking, you know, that we had a strong chance to getting ourselves on the front row of the grid, a position we haven’t found ourselves in recent races, and [that is] possibly why we ended up with two accidents with both cars: the drivers were just trying to find that extra little bit in the car, trying to get ourselves onto that front row of the grid, the potential pace we believe we had in that car.

“While… we want to be fighting at the front, we want to be the quickest car we possibly can be… in circuits like this I think that's a good result for us and it shows that the bits we are bringing to the car are starting to make the step forward we want to make, and hopefully we can keep making those steps forward and get ourselves into a position where we can compete at the front in every race.”