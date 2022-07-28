What we know about Porsche’s F1 buy-in of Red Bull

Crash.net has seen a document published by Morocco’s Conseil de la Concurrence which has revealed that Porsche intend to acquire a 50% stake in Red Bull Technology Ltd, which manufacturers the team’s F1 chassis.

Earlier this year, the German automotive giant’s parent group Volkswagen signalled a desire to join the F1 grid through their Porsche and Audi brands when new power unit regulations are introduced in 2026.

Porsche is set to partner Red Bull, while Audi have been linked with a potential buy out of an existing team and are said to have held talks with several outfits, including Sauber.

The WG Group’s recent appointment of new CEO Oliver Blume as replacement for Herbert Diess led to some initial question marks over whether Porsche’s plans would be affected, though the first details of a move to buy into Red Bull suggest there has been no change.

Red Bull have already established their own powertrains division - Red Bull Powertrains - to run the Honda-supplied engines until the new formula of engine regulations come into play. The facility is equipped to develop and build a Porsche power unit.

A deal between Porsche and Red Bull has not been formally announced, with the FIA World Motor Sport Council yet to approve the final engine regulations from 2026.

Once the regulations have been officially ratified by the WMSC, Porsche is expected to announce their F1 entry.

In a statement supplied to Crash.net, Red Bull said: “As has been previously stated, the companies remain engaged in constructive discussions. We all are looking forward to the satisfactory finalisation of the FIA’s various sporting, financial and technical regulations for 2026.”

Red Bull’s sister team, AlphaTauri, would remain fully under the energy drinks firm’s control, but would be expected to also run Porsche engines.