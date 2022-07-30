Corinna Schumacher has acquired a 54,315 square metre plot for £2.3m (€2.8m) near Port Andratx, German publication Bunte have reported.

The plot has “dilapidated buildings which may be demolished”.

The family plan to build a horse ranch on the land, similarly to their ranches in their properties in Switzerland and Texas.

Bunte report that Corinna Schumacher, 53, has “big plans” for the family’s new purchase which could become the family "winter residence".

The land is nearby a villa which she bought in 2018 from former Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for £27m.

Michael Schumacher not seen since 2013 accident

The F1 legend Schumacher, now 53, lives at the family residence in Geneva, Switzerland.

He has not been seen publicly since an accident in December 2013 left him in a medically induced coma.

His family keep a dignified silence about his health.

“I watch the races with Michael,” his former team principal Jean Todt said earlier this month in a rare update on Schumacher’s condition.

The seven-time F1 champion’s 1998 Ferrari - the F300 - is set to be auctioned in August and should fetch £5-£6.7m.