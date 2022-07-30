Hamilton qualified seventh for Sunday’s race at the Hungaroring after he was forced to abandon his final lap due to an issue with his rear wing.

His DRS failed to open meaning he lost crucial lap time in the first sector of the lap.

On the other side of the garage, George Russell claimed a shock pole position, leaving Hamilton even more frustrated about what was possible without the issue.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff apologised to Hamilton after qualifying over team radio: “Sorry for the f***-up with the DRS.”

Speaking afterwards, Hamilton vowed to support Russell’s efforts on race day.

“I just had my DRS not working, otherwise huge congratulations to George, it’s an amazing feeling to get the first pole position, and it is huge for the team, we don’t know where the pace all of a sudden came from, it came from nowhere, that’s a huge positive.

“I’ll do what I can tomorrow to support him, he should be able to win from that position at this track, and I’ll try and work my way up.”

Hamilton believes he could have challenged for pole position without his DRS failure.

“For sure, for sure. It’s definitely… frustrating to finally after all the struggles that we had not be able to fight for the front row and do it but they’ll be other times.

“I don’t know where our race pace is gonna be now because yesterday we were slow in both, but maybe all of a sudden we found something, if we have great, and if that’s for both of us hopefully we can attack tomorrow.”

‘Bittersweet’ for Wolff

Wolff conceded that it was “bittersweet” for Mercedes after squandering potentially their first front-row lockout since Saudi Arabia last year.

“In these moments you want to cry of joy for the pole position but equally you know the car was good for him to be there as well so very, very bittersweet.”