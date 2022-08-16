Australian GP date for 2023 F1 race revealed

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation announced that the 2023 edition of the event will run between 30 March to April 2.

It is set to make the Australian Grand Prix the third round of the 2023 F1 season.

Although the 2023 calendar is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will once again kick off next season, with Melbourne hosting the third round of a schedule that could be as long as 24 races.

The Australian Grand Prix returned this year following the race’s cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barring two occasions, Melbourne had staged F1’s season-opener between 1996 and 2019 before being moved to the third round in 2022. The Albert Park circuit welcomed a weekend attendance of 400,000 upon its return to the calendar.

The Australian Grand Prix secured a new deal earlier this year that will see the race remain on the F1 calendar until at least the end of the 2035 season.

F2 and F3 will race in Australia to support F1 for the first time from 2023.