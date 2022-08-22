Heidi is the daughter of Austrian driver Gerhard Berger, a veteran of 14 F1 seasons. He drove for Ferrari and McLaren - Ricciardo’s current team.

Ricciardo was first spotted with Heidi last year but now, ahead of the resumption of the 2022 season, he has acknowledged their relationship.

The Australian driver has spent his summer break touring America with Heidi.

But he will return to F1 with his future in the sport in question.

He is contracted to McLaren for 2023 but the team want to pay him off and replace him with Oscar Piastri.

Whether he has a seat in the F1 2023 driver-line up remains to be seen, but the rumour mill links him with Alpine, a team he represented when they were known as Renault.