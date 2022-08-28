French F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have an uneasy relationship, revealed Paul di Resta, despite rumours they are set to become teammates.

Alpine are searching for a driver to pair with Ocon in the 2023 driver line-up after losing Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin, and their desired replacement Oscar Piastri reportedly to McLaren.

Who's Going Where in 2023? | F1 Driver Market Silly Season Video of Who&#039;s Going Where in 2023? | F1 Driver Market Silly Season

Rumours linked AlphaTauri driver Gasly, who is contracted until the end of 2023, with a switch to Alpine. That would give the French team two French drivers - but also two rivals…

“It’s no secret that he and Ocon don’t necessarily get on too well,” ex-F1 driver di Resta said on Sky.

“I don’t think too many teammates get on with Ocon, to be honest.

“You heard Fernando on the radio. They work together on track but off it? He can be quite difficult. Sergio Perez had the same issue.

“This is about compensation for [Alpine] to be able to then get Gasly.

“A double-French line-up would be great.

“Gasly in that system, with the way he is driving, would be a credit.”

Sky’s Rachel Brookes added: “I find Ocon nothing but charming!”